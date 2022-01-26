Symphonic Becomes First Independent Music Distributor To Offer Advanced Royalty Analytics For TikTok

Quick to follow their $37M Series B investment, leading music distributor Symphonic kicks off the new year by introducing a new feature for the independent music community. Symphonic has announced that they are the first distributor to offer royalty analytics for TikTok within existing analytics tools at no charge to clients. Always putting artists firgst, Symphonic has unveiled a brand new feature to help artists, managers and indie labels track measurable success on TikTok.

Importantly, Symphonic's proprietary TikTok analytics makes the distinction between views and creations. While view counts get a lot of attention, it is creations that actually drive royalties on the platform. The new tool delivers comprehensive and easy-to-read metrics on how many videos have been created using an artist's music as well as how many views, likes, comments and shares the video generated.

"How people are consuming and interacting with music is evolving at such a rapid pace. As a distributor, it's critical that we move quickly to get this data into the hands of our clients so they can maximize their reach. Our team is laser focused on delivering value and we're excited to be the first distributor to offer this level of insight into TikTok data." - VP of Product, Ali Lieberman

Symphonic's tool makes it much easier for creators to understand the TikTok metrics that really matter, and therefore maximize the impact of their future TikTok marketing campaigns. As a result, the feature gives artists more visibility into how their music is being used on TikTok and will empower them to be more proactive with marketing and other revenue generating opportunities.

Most recently, rising star Doechii used Symphonic's platform to release a track called "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake'' (as featured in Rolling Stone here) which resulted in over 3 million video creations on TikTok. Symphonic recognized "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake's" meteoric rise through the TikTok analytics tool and quickly deployed additional marketing support behind the track, which earned a spot on Rolling Stone's Breakthrough 25 Chart.

For Doechii, TikTok's fan retention and cross-platform success continues to impress. On the heels of her TikTok momentum, "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake" ended up generating over 30 million streams on Spotify, as fans continued to use the song to document dramatic physical transformations. By using Symphonic's new proprietary TikTok Analytics module, Doechii and other independent artists will be given unique and valuable insights into the psyche and social media behavior of their biggest fans.

About Symphonic: Symphonic Distribution is a 100% independent music distribution and marketing company headquartered in the USA and internationally in Africa, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Spain and more. Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic provides global digital music and video distribution, marketing planning and strategy, including playlist support, and a comprehensive suite of services for artists, record labels, managers, and distributors. Symphonic has worked with clients such as Surf Mesa, Stick Figure, CloZee, El Alfa, Juan Luis Guerra, Doechii, Curtis Roach, ALOK, Nick Murphy aka Chet Faker, La Ross Maria among many others across a wide variety of genres.