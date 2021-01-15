Sydney Sprague's New Single 'object permanence' Out Now

Object Permanence is defined as "the understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, heard, or otherwise sensed" and is the title of Sydney's Sprague's newest single, out now. Fans can stream the song on all digital platforms.

The song is taken from her upcoming album 'maybe i will see you at the end of the world' out February 26, 2021 through Rude Records. It is available for pre-order and pre-save here.

"It is a fundamental concept in the development of infants, and sometimes I feel like I struggle with it as an adult," says Sydney on Object Permanence. "Not literally, but if you've ever been in a long-distance relationship, you can probably relate. This song is about settling into that feeling of separation and trying to get comfortable."

She recently released the music video and song for "staircase failure" and "steve", which grabbed the attention of places like NPR, Refinery29, UPROXX and more who added the song to their New Music Friday and 'best of the week 'round ups. Fans can also watch the music video for "i refuse to die", released earlier this year.

Her upcoming album was recently featured as one of 2021's Most Anticipated with Arizona Republic and Chorus.FM.

Sydney Sprague makes music for the end of the world. With everything seemingly imploding in on itself, there's one thing we can all try to be: authentic, and that's the one word that best describes Sydney's songwriting. There's a connection felt immediately between Sydney and the listener. She's able to vocalize everything everyone can't put into words sometimes, and holds a rhythm that blurs the line between melancholy and elation.

Listen to "Object Permanence" here: