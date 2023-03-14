Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sydney Palmieri Lands MTV's Brand Spankin' New For 4 Straight Weeks

“The Girl You Need” will be released on April 23rd.

Mar. 14, 2023  

The Indie Pop single "INSANE" by Sydney Palmieri aka SYD is continuing to give life as the official video has already amassed 400,000 views on her YouTube Channel and is in steady rotation on MTV's Brand Spankin' New channel.

Palmieri is holding tight for 4 weeks in a row with her video being flashed in front of nearly 45 million households. SYD states, "I really can't believe that this is happening because I never imagined that my video would be on MTV. I am so grateful, and I hope that a new fanbase can see the hard work that went into this single and enjoy 'INSANE."

The track was produced by the legendary Academy Award-winning and Grammy nominated producer Keith Thomas (Selena, Vanessa Williams, Amy Grant, Whitney Houston to name a few.) This single brings a blend of the intense emotions of anger and frustration that can occur through an ugly break up.

Palmieri took inspiration from her personal life to sketch out the lyrics and took pen to paper in what seems to be a cathartic way of taking the listener on a journey of getting over a toxic relationship. This track that has "a song on repeat' feel is relevant and could be an anthem to any relationship gone wrong feeling.

Palmieri states, "I really took my personal journey and translated that energy into 'INSANE' and I hope the listener can feel the emotions that one could go through during a journey like this, I think we have all been there." The emotion of the song also alludes to the toxicity that can exist in a relationship.

"I wanted the song to capture what it is like to force yourself to move on when you are not necessarily ready, and sometimes there are emotional casualties along the way." Working with her producer and mentor Keith Thomas has been not only a sweet reward for the pop princess but one that has brought her into her own as a singer-songwriter.

Thomas remarks, "SYD brings all the elements of a hit together with 'INSANE.' Her songwriting continues to pave the way!" As the single continues to fly upward the songwriter is preparing for her next single to 'THE GIRL YOU NEED' out April 23rd.

Palmieri has certainly felt some early industry accolades. With several editorial covers and features under her belt, the pop starlet is poised with a great set up within industry insiders. With covers of L' Official, Bloggingtales, Jez Magazine and editorials in other fashion rags like UNTITLED MAGAZINE, Sydney has really captured eyes with her bombshell looks and her music alike. SYD is the total package.

The was singer also welcomed at NYC PRIDE with multiple performances at NYC Nightlife hot spots: MOTEL 23, Strut at Acme, Rockwood Music Hall, Tea Dance Party and followed up with a performance at AMAZON Music where Sydney performed live at their PRIDE GLAMAZON party that was shown digitally in NYC, London and Japan to over 2 million people.



From This Author - Michael Major


