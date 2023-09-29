Surf Mesa's Debut EP 'Come True' Set for Fall 2023 Release

After dropping a string of mellifluous singles that have amassed over 12 billion combined global streams – including the 2x Platinum “ily (i love you baby)” featuring Emilee – Surf Mesa will release his first EP, Come True, later this fall via Astralwerks.

Today, he shared his new single, “Run” Feat. Griff Clawson, which will appear on the EP. His voice filled with emotion, Clawson contemplates the impulse to “run from the good ones” while the music bobs with irresistible momentum and optimism. The two young artists wrote the song with Nick Henriques (Tiësto, Galantis).

“The track ‘Run' off my upcoming EP Come True is one of my favorites,” Surf Mesa says. “I've been diligently working on this unreleased track, and it's been a deeply personal project for me. I'm excited to share it with you. This song represents a significant chapter in my musical journey, and I believe it will resonate with you in a profound way.”

Surf is currently on the road, playing a series of North American headline shows. He'll also be joining The Chainsmokers, Two Friends and DJ Press Play at “The Party Never Ends” at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA on October 28, and heading to Cabo San Lucas for Tiësto: Chasing Sunsets 2023 in November. See below for itinerary. Tickets are available HERE.﻿

Praising “First Time,” Surf's recent collaboration with London-based singer-songwriter Stevie Appleton, Dancing Astronaut said, “The warm, sun-kissed number that evokes the first sip of a piña colada is suited for top-down drives in the summer, speakers sat atop striped beach towels, and all of the bliss in between.”

Popdust hailed the track as “classic Surf Mesa- chill, instilling within you some sort of wanderlust to be wherever the water is and the drinks are.” Rolling Stone placed “Manzanita,” Surf's previous single, on its list of “All The Songs You Need To Know This Week'” and Billboard said it marked some of Surf's “best work to date," characterizing the vibe as "If trance and tech-house had a baby in Ibiza.”

With his first EP on the verge of release and a quickly filling calendar, it would be easy for anyone to get lost in the hectic traveling, soaring expectations and bruising beats. But Surf knows precisely what he's doing, and it grounds him every step of the way. “The goal is to make dance music feel the way I first heard it,” he says. “The way I first fell in love.” Considering this heartfelt conviction, in a way, every track he releases is a love song.

Surf Mesa – Tour Dates

9/30 - Vancouver, BC - Celebrities Nightclub

10/26 - Raleigh, NC - Alchemy

10/28 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre (The Chainsmokers: The Party Never Ends)

11/9 - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Tiësto: Chasing Sunsets 2023

About Surf Mesa

Since his breakthrough with the 2x Platinum “ily (i love you baby)” featuring Emilee, Surf has amassed over 12 billion combined global streams. Driven by one goal – to create electronic music that summons the joy of discovery he felt when stumbling upon new artists and songs as a teenager – he's released a string of vibrant collaborations, including “Somewhere” featuring Gus Dapperton, “Carried Away” (with Madison Beer), “Another Life” (with FLETCHER and Josh Golden), “Marching Band” (with NITTI), “City of Love” featuring Selah Sol and “First Time” with Stevie Appleton.

With each song, he encircles the listener in waves of optimism and grandeur. Surf recently released a remix of ILLENIUM's "With All My Heart" (with JVKE).

About Griff Clawson

After working with numerous artists, DJ's, and singers, Griff Clawson has carved out a lane for himself as a producer, writer, and artist by creating unique vocals, honest lyrics, and music that truly makes you feel something. The Newport Beach native spends his days making music with his friends in his Los Angeles studio where he also makes a mean cappuccino. Lately, Griff has been focused on creating songs that feel like one of one, intimate, yet also relatable.

Photo Credit: Travis Bailey