Suran and Peder Elias Share New Single 'Darling'

Solo artist, CEO, and Founder of the music label, S-TASY, SURAN has released a new single with the next-generation pop star, Peder Elias. The track was produced by Royal Dive, Saimon, and SURAN, who is specifically credited with the arrangement. The track is a laidback Summer single with subtle and sweet vocals with an acoustic guitar melody.

"'Darling' is a sweet song by myself and Peder Elias that will help you welcome the Summer. It is my first international collaboration and I hope you will like it!" - Suran

"Collaborating with SURAN from the other side of the world is superfun and I was so happy she reached out to me to do a song together! Also can't wait to travel to Korea later this year, and maybe play "Darling" live with SURAN?" - Peder Elias

This single release comes shortly after SURAN released her most recent EP, Flyin' (Part 1). SURAN is known for her unique and emotive vocals, and famous collaborations with SUGA of BTS ("WINE" featuring Changmo and produced by SUGA), with Taeyong of NCT (Title track of Flyin' (Part 1, "Diamonds") among many others.

SURAN is a South Korean artist known for her unique vocal colors in both her solo artist music and her numerous features on other artists' songs in the K-Pop, R&B, and Hip-Hop music scenes. Since her debut single I Feel in 2014, SURAN continued to release an impressive list of charting songs in various genres, often collaborating with other notable South-Korean artists, producers and TV shows. She is known for

In 2021, SURAN established her independent label, S-TASY, and began releasing her own music showing the music industry that it is possible to take control of your own artistry. SURAN aims to create and share music that brings listeners into her own world of fantasy, inspiring her listeners to find the same courage to explore and grow within their own unique journeys.

Peder Elias lives and breathes music. Prolific and creative, he enjoys flexing his muscles as a songwriter, producer, and artist with a bachelor's degree in Popular Music. The Trondheim, Norway, native is as comfortable on stage as in the recording studio, having played for crowds of up to 20.000 at festivals and tournaments.

His music is catchy pop with lyrics that often touch upon deeper issues. An airplay favorite, with every release receiving support from Norwegian national radios, Peder Elias is a popular guest for a chat or live performance on radio, web, or television. Music knows no boundaries, and Peder Elias' music has amassed over 250 million streams so far, with songs such as "Bonfire", "Loving You Girl," "Good for You," and "Hide and Seek" reaching gold or platinum certifications in Sweden, Korea, and Taiwan.

His fans in Korea and Taiwan cannot get enough of his music, and Peder Elias wants to visit as soon as that's possible. In the meantime, follow him on Instagram and TikTok for his sense of humor, amazing football skills, and - of course - music.

Listen to the new single here: