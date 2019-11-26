Supernatural Beings Announce UM Late-Night Show With Joel Cummins, Jake Cinninger & More

Supernatural Beings will play a late-night show during Umphrey's McGee's upcoming three-night run in New York City. The show will take place on Saturday, January 18th at Sony Hall following Umphrey's McGee's second of two nights at the Beacon Theatre. The band lineup for this special performance will showcase an impressive roster of musicians including keyboard wizard Joel Cummins (Umphrey's McGee), bassist Ashish Vyas (Thievery Corporation), drummer Aaron Johnston (Brazilian Girls / J.E.D.I.), and guitarist Marcus Rezak (Shred is Dead / Digital Tape Machine). In addition to the already-stacked core lineup, Umphrey's McGee lead guitarist Jake Cinninger will also stop by for a guest appearance. Tickets are on sale now here.

Supernatural Beings features a rotating cast of some of the best musicians in live music. The project, a brainchild of Shred is Dead founder and former Digital Tape Machine member Marcus Rezak, embraces the ethos of early '70s Miles Davis live bands, with each show mixing together deep, improvisational forays across funk, house music, drum-and-bass, and avant-garde free jazz. Expect powerful music created out of thin air before your eyes (and ears).

For the January 18th late-night show at Sony Hall, a seasoned cast of veteran musicians will comprise the Supernatural Beings lineup. Joel Cummins has made a name for himself over the last two decades with prog-jam powerhouse Umphrey's McGee and has emerged as one of the most talented and versatile musicians on the circuit. Ashish Vyas, also known as "Hash," is the longtime bassist for the iconic Washington D.C.-based electronic music group, Thievery Corporation, and is well-known for both his unbridled energy and his passionate playing.

New to the band is Aaron Johnston, the drummer for indie/electronic band Brazilian Girls. In addition to founding the ever-evolving experimental project, J.E.D.I. (Jazz Electronic Dance Improvisation), Johnston is a longtime member of New York City's jazz and improvisation scene-a resume that will make him a seamless fit with Supernatural Beings. Finally, Jake Cinninger, the impossibly talented guitarist from Umphrey's McGee, will also be making his debut appearance with Supernatural Beings to add some firepower to the mix as a featured guest.

Tickets to Supernatural Beings at Sony Hall are on sale NOW via Ticketmaster.





