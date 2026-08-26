Superfan Announces MY PILEDRIVER HEART Album via AD 93

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Superfan, the project of Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist and producer Kali Priya Flanagan, has announced a forthcoming album, 'My Piledriver Heart' (MPDH), out October 16 via AD 93. While initially imagined as a solo act, ambitious string arrangements crafted in collaboration with cellist Omeed Almassi have come to define Superfan's noisy and magnetic pop soundscape.

Alongside the announcement, Superfan has shared a new single, 'In the Gold Room,' paired with a live version filmed by Garrett Winston inside the Agger Fish Building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

MPDH marks Flanagan's first release outside of the record deal he signed at age 14. The album finds Flanagan embracing a more expansive, experimental vision of indie rock - melding deeply tuned acoustic guitar, cello, and Eastern musical influences into what he calls his 'Acousticello' sound. Recorded largely live with cellist Omeed Almassi and producer Hudson Pollock, the record explores heartbreak, independence, and hopeful melancholia. Kali says, 'this time around, it was about being (myself) versus becoming myself. This album centers around acknowledgment of the ebbs and flows in life and love from a place of comfort within the self – opening yourself up to the beauty of everyday life.' He does so through intimate performances that blur the lines between folk, chamber music, pop-rock ballads, and alternative rock. Last year, he released the singles 'Apeiron (Fantasy Football)' and 'Miss W Jones,' and earlier this year, he released 'Picture of Return.'

Following his debut, 'Tow Truck Jesus,' Flanagan opened for The Strokes at Red Rocks and has since quietly become a fixture of New York's DIY scene, performing alongside artists like Horsegirl, Knifeplay, and Quiet Light and recently playing support shows with King Woman and Victoryland. He is also a member of the rising emo band Holidays in United States.

Before Superfan, Flanagan found success during the pandemic under his first moniker, 'KALI.' His initial releases garnered millions of streams and led to collaborations with seasoned high-profile producers and industry teams. Despite his budding career as an indie-pop star, Flanagan was dissatisfied with the conditions of his artistic output and community as he reached adulthood. His coming-of-age years in Los Angeles were marked by an ever-present new-wave pop music oblivion: 'hits' made in 5-hour sessions with strangers, a social life suffocated by others' aspirations for fame, and an absent audience for live music that pushed past the prescriptions of recorded music. On MPDH, Kali says 'Though I feel this urge to write pop-rock ballads, I wanted to push the boundaries of the genre, expressing the songs' sentiments through experimentation.'

Tracklist

1. In the Gold Room

2. Miss W Jones

3. Jason Powers or The Underminer

4. Keeping Your Smile

5. Ode to Hum (I want it to rise)

6. Sound of Turning

7. Picture Of Return

8. We Were Listening To A Different Time

9. Apeiron (Fantasy Football)

10. Joy

Photo Credit: Grace Anthony Schmidt



Photo Credit: Grace Anthony Schmidt

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