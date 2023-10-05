Sun Room Barely Makes It Through The Week On 'At Least I Tried'

Ringleaders of SoCal's thriving surf-rock scene, Sun Room, capture the energy and chaos of their garage jams on new single and upcoming EP title track, “At Least I Tried.” Barely making it through the week, but remaining totally unphased by it, the band shows that they're just along for the ride.

Produced by Zac Carper of FIDLAR, Sun Room got to team up with one of their biggest musical influences from growing up in California. The two-and-a-half-minute ripper runs from Monday to Sunday, seeing the band lose their keys, crash their car, and an appearance from recurring character in their music, their van getting towed.

Next week, fans can keep an eye out for an official video to accompany “At Least I Tried.” The coming months will see even more music from Sun Room as they work their way towards the At Least I Tried EP later this Fall.

Frontman Luke Asgain said, “The second I dropped out of school and Sun Room started touring, a bunch of my friends suddenly thought I had all this money, all of sudden, and thought I had it all together… but that wasn't true at all. If anything, life just got more hectic in an almost comical way. Going on tour, especially because we were winging it, things go wrong more often than not, and you just gotta laugh it off and try to figure out where to go from there.”

He continues, “Some of our favorite stories from the road are when everything goes completely wrong and you just end up sitting there dying laughing at yourselves because you can't believe how wrong things turned out. I think that's kind of where ‘At Least I Tried' came from – finding fun in the chaos of life and being in a touring band.”

﻿Currently in motion, Sun Room is out on the road for their Fall headline tour across North America through the end of November. Tonight, the band is playing in New York at Webster Hall. Across their upcoming tour dates, Sun Room will be joined by Sports Team, Sarah & the Sundays, and Surf Trash. Next weekend, Sun Room is headlining Ocean Fest, a North Carolina festival that aims to raise awareness and funds for protecting the ocean. See all tour information here and below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

October 5 - New York, NY - Webster Hall %

October 6 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club %

October 7 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes %

October 8 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts %

October 10 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater %

October 12 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre %

October 13 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall %

October 14 - Surf City, NC - Ocean Fest

November 2 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live - Studio #

November 3 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn #

November 4 - Dallas, TX - The Echo #

November 7 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre #

November 8 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom #

November 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Grand $

November 11 - Boise, ID - The Olympic $

November 13 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre $

November 14 - Seattle, WA - Neumos $

November 15 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom $

November 17 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall $

November 18 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst $

November 19 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater $

November 22 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues $

November 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren $

November 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre $

% Sports Team

# Sarah & the Sundays

$ Surf Trash

All tour information here

Back in February, Sun Room released their EP Outta Their Minds, which was met with praise from AltPress, DIY, EUPHORIA, Stab Mag, and many others. Straddling the line between garage and surf rock, the meteorically rising band fused their carefree authenticity, brash vocals, rebellious 60s inspirations, and a total disregard for the “rule book” on how polished indie rock has come to be. In four songs, the band stepped out as an indisputable force and set the stage for more music to come.

ABOUT SUN ROOM

Sun Room has stepped out as Southern California's foremost surf-rock band, without ever trying to do anything other than have a good time. They first formed by playing local house shows amongst the young surf community in SoCal, but after a series of viral moments, two of their singles “Crashed My Bike” and “Something That You're Missing” were included on the Netflix series Outer Banks.

Within just six months of the band forming, Sun Room scored a spot at Austin City Limits, sold out a run of headline shows across the US, supported Louis Tomlinson's North and South American tours, and joined Inhaler for another tour in Europe.

Making their way back to the US after playing in 24 different countries throughout 2022, Sun Room embarked on their first headline tour across North America, selling over 13,000 tickets from September to October 2022.

Throughout Spring 2023, Sun Room toured North America with Inhaler, as well as hosting their own headline run across the South East, playing in beach towns in Florida and ending at Shaky Knees in Atlanta. After returning to their homes in San Diego for the summer, Sun Room's next EP At Least I Tried is set for release in Fall 2023 while the band is on a 30+ date headline tour across North America.

photo by Lewis Evans