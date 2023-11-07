Sun King Rising Has 'One More Story To Tell' On Latest Single Release

Sun King Rising, the acclaimed solo project of singer-songwriter John Blangero, has just released a new single titled “One More Story to Tell.” The song is the latest release from Sun King Rising's highly praised album, Signs & Wonders, which was released on October 1st, 2022.

“One More Story to Tell” is a captivating track that tells the story of a musician who uses his words and music to manipulate and charm others. Set to a blend of southern rock, country, and soul, the song is a testament to Sun King Rising's genre-defying style.

Lyrically, “One More Story to Tell” is a vivid narrative about a man using his talents to win over the hearts of women and get what he wants. With lines like “Metaphor and rhythm make you fair weak in the knees / Promises and miracles and mudflat symphonies,” the song paints a vivid picture of the main character's actions and motivations.

The track features an all-star cast of musicians, including Steve Schuffert on guitars, George Elliott on bass guitar, and George Perilli on drums. The backing vocals are provided by Stevee Wellons, Joy Brown, and Bernice Wilkerson. “One More Story to Tell” was produced by Ace Acker and engineered by David Granati at Maplewood Studio in Ambridge, PA and mixed and mastered by Brian Foraker.

“One More Story to Tell” is available now on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. For more information on Sun King Rising and their music, please visit www.sunkingrising.com.

John Blangero's southern family culture and values form the backbone for his music. Taking inspiration from the icons of his generation, his music combines the literary genius of William Faulkner, the bluesy compositional brilliance of George Gershwin, the blue-eyed soul of Elton John, and the funky rhythms and horns of 60s-70s Muscle Shoals.”Signs & Wonders” is a collection of Blangero's southern noir stories set to music, with a cast of colorful characters, intrigue, tales of sin and redemption, murder without justice, and love without limits.

Blangero is also a world-renowned genetic scientist who had spent much time over the past several years, working on the COVID pandemic.