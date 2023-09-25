Sum 41 Announce New Single 'Landmines'

“Landmines” is set for release on Wednesday, September 27 alongside a new music video.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Grammy-nominated band Sum 41 have announced their new single “Landmines”, set for release on Wednesday, September 27 alongside a new music video. "When I wrote Landmines I had no intention of writing an old school “pop punk” song. It just came out really quickly and I knew right away that this song felt special to me,” shares vocalist Deryck Whibley.

“Landmines” is available to pre-save now here.

Next month, Sum 41 will be performing on October 21 and October 22 at When We Were Young in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band is also performing a set at a sold-out When We Were Young Sideshow on October 20 at Brooklyn Bowl alongside Bowling For Soup, Plain White T’s, Your Broken Hero, and more.

Looking back at the band’s storied 27 year career, Sum 41 has firmly cemented their place in rock history with over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard Charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, 2 Juno Awards (7 nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, and countless other accolades.

Upcoming Sum 41 Tour Dates:

October 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

October 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young 2023

October 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young 2023

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn



