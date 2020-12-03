Sullivan King Drops New Single with Aaron Gillespie

Sullivan King, the one-half metal, one-half bass music artistic creation of Keaton Prescott, announced today that he has signed with Hopeless Records. To celebrate, Sullivan King has shared a new single titled "Dark Love," featuring Underoath vocalist Aaron Gillespie.

On today's release, Keaton shares "Honestly this entire record is a dream come true for what I've wanted to create sonically. Working with someone like Aaron on a track that embodies everything I love about heavy music, vocally and instrumentally, and getting to release it with such an absolute legendary record label, just proves that there aren't any limitations for how far we can go with the crossover of EDM and hard rock/metal. I really can't wait to start playing this live and to see how much more this sound evolves in 2021."

"Dark Love" is available to stream now here.

"Working with Sullivan King is great 'cause he hears electronic music in such a musical and cool way,' shares Gillespie on working on the song. "The vocal and the real drums make it feel so different. He was just so open to let me do my thing to his song. So so so fun."

Sullivan King also released a music video for "Dark Love," available to watch now below.

Since beginning his touring musical career in 2017 with a bus tour as support for the Electronic Rock group I See Stars (Sumerian Records), as well as Excision on his latest arena rocking Apex Tour in addition to his own "Thank You For Raging" nationwide headline tour in 2019, Sullivan King has proved he has the sonic charisma and crowd-controlling stage presence to erase the genre lines that most artists remain solitarily confined.

With collaborations with Bass music's greatest heavyweights and support from Billboard #1's like The Chainsmokers,DJ Snake, and Marshmello, Sullivan King, by unanimous decision, is an artist with the power to turn heads, drop jaws, and raise horns to the sky.

