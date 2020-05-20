Sublime With Rome Announces MusiCares Memorial Day Weekend Benefit Concert

Ska-punk trio Sublime With Rome announces that they will be teaming up with MusiCares for a virtual BBQ and full band performance on Saturday, May 23rd at 3PM PDT.

The event will stream live on nugs.tv and all profits will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Tickets to the live stream event are available for purchase HERE.

Sublime With Rome will be performing songs off their most recent full-length album, Blessings. The album was produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Paramore, Linkin Park), and "Wicked Heart" was co-produced by Rob Cavallo and Andrew Goldstein (Robert DeLong, Blackbear, Lauv). Listen to "Light On", "Spiderweb", "Blackout", "Wicked Heart", and most recently "Thank U", a tribute video to fans who have supported the band throughout the years, off the forthcoming release. The album is available to purchase HERE.

2019 saw Sublime With Rome reach new highs with the release of their third full-length album, Blessings. The LP debuted at #2 on the Current Alternative Album Chart, #10 on the Current Digital Albums Chart, and #26 on the Billboard Top Albums Chart. The band spent the year headlining massive tours and performing at major festivals such as Bunbury Music Festival, Summerfest, Levitate Festival, and One Love Cali Reggae Fest. Additionally, the band joined Platinum RIAA-certified hip-hop star Post Malone as the backing band at the Bud Light Dive Bar NYC show.

