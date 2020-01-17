Stretch & Bobbito Release New Album NO REQUESTS

New York radio legends and dynamic duo Stretch & Bobbito release their anxiously awaited debut album No Requests. The pair also have a show celebrating the release of the album at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. tonight, and have an upcoming debut hometown show at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City on January 23rd. The album is distributed by Warner Music Group's independent distribution division, Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA), who will also provide label services and global support.

Preceding the album Stretch and Bobbito released four singles, the first two being "I Know You, I Live You," featuring GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer Maimouna Youssef and "The Mexican" featuring Latin GRAMMY® Award winner Mireya Ramos on vocals and violin. The latter being "Anna From Woohside (Beat Suite)" and a cover of Stevie Wonder's classic 1971 hit "If You Really Love Me" featuring vocals from Maimouna Youssef.

In order to bring the project to life, they assembled an A-list cast of musicians to comprise, The M19s Band-affectionately named after Manhattan's old M19 bus. Back in the day, Bobbito hailed from the Upper West Side and Stretch called the Upper East Side home. This M19 doubled as an artery connecting these two halves of unique urban neighborhoods. It ultimately allowed them to cross cultures and demographic boundaries, much like the music on the album does today.

This marks an important milestone for the iconic New York DJs. They curated and produced songs for 10x Grammy Winner Eddie Palmieri's new label Uprising Music in collaboration with the newly formed arts and technology company, Brooklyn Road, LLC, enlisting world-class talent for this inimitable body of work. As such, the track listing seamlessly integrates Soul, Latin, Jazz, Afro, Samba, and Reggae into an O.G. genre-less cocktail that's equally intoxicating and inspiring.

Get ready for Stretch & Bobbito to make history like never before in 2020!





