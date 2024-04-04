Stove God Cooks Will Embark on 'Let Him Cook Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Babygrande Recording artist Stove God Cooks has announced his upcoming Let Him Cook Tour, with special guest The Yutes, will kick off in Dallas, TX on 4-21-24. The Let Him Cook Tour is presented by Clockwork Music.

Stove God Cooks ‘Let Him Cook Tour” Dates:

Sunday, April 21st- Dallas, TX (Trees)**

Monday, April 22nd- Austin, TX (Empire Control Room + Garage)**

Wednesday, April 24th- Houston, TX (Warehouse Live Midtown)**

Thursday, May 2nd- Montreal, QC (Le Belmont)

Friday, May 3rd- Toronto, ON (Lee's Palace)

Wednesday, May 8th- NY, NY (SOB's)

Thursday, May 9th- Hartford, CT (The Webster)

Saturday, May 11th- Cambridge, MA (Middle East)

** Dates Will Also Include Curren$y

Syracuse native Stove God Cooks is among the leading voices of hip-hop's gritty, lyrically inclined resurgence, earning him considerable critical and fan acclaim. His music is distinguished by a plethora of quotable lyrics, vivid imagery, and his patented hard-hitting delivery; which is as unconventional as it is alluring. His lyrics touch on his life in the streets, how poverty and violence shaped his upbringing, and his aspirations to be hip-hop's next star. Much of his story-telling ability lies in his ability to subtly allude to illicit activity- “Cooks can you stop with all the drug innuendos” he raps on “Bread Of Life”—and his penchant for double entendres.

Since capping off his nationwide tour with Conway The Machine in 2021, Cooks has undeniably become one of hip-hop's emerging stars. In 2022, he appeared on albums from 2 Chainz, Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher, and in 2023 he tapped in with French Montana & DJ Drama for the “Intro” From Coke Boys 6. Roiling Stone also named Stove God one of their “11 Rappers Set To Make It Big in 2023.”

Cooks has carried that momentum into 2024, as he was featured on multiple tracks from Westside Gunn's And Then You Pray For Me (including the fan-favorite “Kitchen Lights”), and Benny The Butcher's Def Jam major label debut Everybody Can't Go (“One Foot In”).

More recently, Stove God released two buzzing singles, the Conductor Williams produced “Melo Chip And A Brick,” and the Stoupe produced “Carbone.” In 2024, Stove God Cooks will also be releasing his highly-anticipated sophomore album.