Stoutty Makes a Statement Debut 'Quit Playing Games'

Stoutty makes his New Noise debut with "Quit Playing Games," a sharp single that blends eerie, suspenseful build ups with dizzying trap drops.



Following two Dim Mak collaborations with Riot Ten and Bok Nero on "All The Smoke" and "Buck," as well as a track on Excision's new Subsidia label, Stoutty is back with "Quit Playing Games." The new single sees the California-based producer showcase the bass-heavy club sounds he's been polishing since 2016. This summer he premiered the action-packed track via a Dim Mak Studios guest mix, raising excitement around its official October release. With its deep bassline and riveting hybrid trap patterns, Stoutty makes a powerful statement on "Quit Playing Games," taking listeners on a captivating, ear-jolting experience.



New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.

