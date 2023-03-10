Story of the Year Share New Album 'Tear Me to Pieces'

Story Of The Year have announced their long-awaited sixth studio album Tear Me To Pieces, out now via SharpTone Records. Featuring eleven new tracks - including previous singles "Real Life," "Tear Me To Pieces," "Take The Ride," "War," and "2005" - the new album is distinctly, invitingly, loudly Story Of The Year.

Heartache, desperation, motivation, toxic relationships, pain, loss, anger - all of the essential ingredients of the classic Story Of The Year sound propel Tear Me to Pieces in dazzling new ways.

"I think this album will be a defining moment in our career," says guitarist Ryan Phillips. "When our fans hear it, they'll be like, 'Oh, s, these dudes are ready to go!' This is the sound of a band putting everything into it. If a new band came out with this album, I'd be texting everyone in my band about it."

Alongside the album, Story Of The Year have release a new music video for "Afterglow," premiering on YouTube at 4pm ET here. An exclusive afterparty event will directly follow the premiere, available to premium viewers only.

"Afterglow is one of the most meaningful songs on the record for me. It's basically a letter to my kids. It's a song about how no matter how dark things might get, they will always be my light. They are the 'perfect afterglow,'" says vocalist Dan Marsala. "The line "I can barely feel the pain when I'm staring at you" was one of the first lines written for the record. It kind of set the tone for how personal I wanted the lyrics to be on this record. I'm still one of the most meaningful and deepest lyrics I've ever written."

Story Of The Year is throwing an album release pre-party today at 4Hands Brewery in St. Louis to celebrate the release of their newest album. Fans will have access to a pop-up shop, intimate hang-out sessions with the band, an exclusive "Tear Me To Pieces" inspired beer, and more from 7pm to 10pm. The pre-party is first-come first-serve and space is limited.

Tomorrow, Story Of The Year are also hosting a sold-out hometown release show for their upcoming 6th studio album Tear Me To Pieces, taking place on March 11 at The Pageant in St. Louis.

Recently, Story Of The Year announced that they're hitting the road this summer to support Yellowcard and the 20th anniversary of Ocean Avenue. Story Of The Year is on select dates alongside Mayday Parade and This Wild Life, making stops in Baltimore, New York City, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, and more.

For more details and tickets to all shows, visit http://www.storyoftheyear.net/tour

Story Of The Year's debut album, Page Avenue, was one of the first of its kind to sell a million copies. "Until the Day I Die" endures as both an anthem and mission statement. Tours with Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance, Deftones, and The Used cemented Story Of The Year's reputation as a stunning and engaging live act.

The connection between the band and audience transformed Story Of The Year from teenagers working in a St. Louis pizza chain franchise into hard rock headliners. Fans grew together with Dan Marsala, Ryan Philips, Josh Wills, and Adam Russell, from Page Avenue (2003), In the Wake of Determination (2005), The Black Swan (2008), The Constant (2010), to Wolves (2017).

They specialize in intense, passionate, confessional compositions that inspire and empower. Songs like "The Antidote," "Real Life," "Miracle," "The Ghost of You and I," "Anthem of Our Dying Day," and "Take Me Back" resonate with anyone.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video when it premieres here: