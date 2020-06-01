Stonebwoy Releases Visuals for 'Le Gba Gbe'

Hot on the heels of his outstanding album Anloga Junction, Afro-Dancehall star Stonebwoy has unveiled an incredibly deep and meaningful official video for the opening track of the project, 'Le Gba Gbe'.

Watch below!

Translating to 'I'm Alive', 'Le Gba Gbe' is sung in his native tongue (Ewe) for the most part and promotes a powerful message of unity, hope and strength. The video provides a perfect visual representation of the track's theme of mental slavery - a state of mind that Stonebwoy breaks free from in order to live a fuller, happier life. Beginning with a massacre to symbolise the struggle and societal constraints people face, the visual alternates between shots of Stonebwoy fighting his demons and his eventual liberation. Directed by award-winning visual artist REX and shot in Stonebwoy's birthplace of Anloga, it ends with fruit falling from the trees and lighting a fire to illustrate "when all seems lost and gone, there is still hope".

Discussing the concept behind the video, Stonebwoy explains - "The visuals to this spiritual song means a lot to me and that's why I was filmed at my ancestral place. It's carries the important message of staying true to one's roots"

An extensive, 15-track release, Anloga Junction clocked up over 10M streams on Audiomack alone in the first 10 days of release. It features an array of collaborations with artists such as Alicai Harley (Jamaica), Kojo Antwi (Ghana), Nasty C (South Africa), Zlatan (Nigeria), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) and Jahmiel (Jamaica). It has so far clocked up over 10 million streams, with lead single 'Nominate', featuring Keri Hilson, also reaching the Billboard Top 20 and receiving support from BBC Radio 1 and Beats 1 (Apple Music).

Hailing from Volta Region, Ghana, Stonebwoy rose to international stardom after winning the BET Award for 'Best International Act' in 2015. Also receiving nominations from MTV, EMA and the Grammys, he has since collaborated with a slew of international stars, including Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, Kranium, Chris Martin, Samini, Sarkodie and more.

A powerful visual with hope at its heart, the official video for 'Le Gba Gbe' is the ideal accompaniment to the track itself.