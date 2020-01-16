Stone Temple Pilots Release Video for 'Fare Thee Well'
Stone Temple Pilots have released the official video for "Fare Thee Well," the debut single from their forthcoming, first-ever acoustic album, PERDIDA.
Directed by P.R. Brown (My Chemical Romance, John Mayer, Prince), the hauntingly beautiful live performance video perfectly captures the essence of the song. Watch below!
PERDIDA will be available February 7 on CD ($16.98) and vinyl ($19.98) as well as digital outlets ($9.99) and streaming services. Pre-order the album HERE and receive "Fare Thee Well," and new track "Three Wishes" instantly.
To coincide with the release of PERDIDA, Stone Temple Pilots will kick off a 16-date acoustic tour, beginning February 5 in Vancouver, BC and ending March 1 in Boston (See tour dates below). Along with recreating the sound of PERDIDA, the band will also reimagine other songs acoustically from their multi-platinum catalog.
Several shows have already sold-out, including two dates at The Gramercy Theatre in New York City, with others going fast. Purchase tickets and VIP packages that include meet & greet with band HERE
An Evening with Stone Temple Pilots
Tour Dates
February
5 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
7 Snoqualmie, WA Snoqualmie Casino SOLD OUT
8 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
9 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
12 San Francisco, CA Herbst Theatre
13 Beverly Hills, CA Saban Theater
15 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
17 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
19 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
21 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
22 Covington, KY Madison Theater
25 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre SOLD OUT
26 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre SOLD OUT
27 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
29 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana
March
1 Boston, MA The Wilbur Theatre SOLD OUT
PERDIDA
Track Listing
1. "Fare Thee Well"
2. "Three Wishes"
3. "Perdida"
4. "I Didn't Know The Time"
5. "Years"
6. "She's My Queen"
7. "Miles Away"
8. "You Found Yourself While Losing Your Heart"
9. "I Once Sat At Your Table"
10. "Sunburst"