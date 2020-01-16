Stone Temple Pilots Release Video for 'Fare Thee Well'

Stone Temple Pilots have released the official video for "Fare Thee Well," the debut single from their forthcoming, first-ever acoustic album, PERDIDA.

Directed by P.R. Brown (My Chemical Romance, John Mayer, Prince), the hauntingly beautiful live performance video perfectly captures the essence of the song. Watch below!

PERDIDA will be available February 7 on CD ($16.98) and vinyl ($19.98) as well as digital outlets ($9.99) and streaming services. Pre-order the album HERE and receive "Fare Thee Well," and new track "Three Wishes" instantly.

To coincide with the release of PERDIDA, Stone Temple Pilots will kick off a 16-date acoustic tour, beginning February 5 in Vancouver, BC and ending March 1 in Boston (See tour dates below). Along with recreating the sound of PERDIDA, the band will also reimagine other songs acoustically from their multi-platinum catalog.

Several shows have already sold-out, including two dates at The Gramercy Theatre in New York City, with others going fast. Purchase tickets and VIP packages that include meet & greet with band HERE

An Evening with Stone Temple Pilots

Tour Dates

February

5 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

7 Snoqualmie, WA Snoqualmie Casino SOLD OUT

8 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

9 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

12 San Francisco, CA Herbst Theatre

13 Beverly Hills, CA Saban Theater

15 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

17 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

19 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

21 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

22 Covington, KY Madison Theater

25 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre SOLD OUT

26 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre SOLD OUT

27 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

29 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana

March

1 Boston, MA The Wilbur Theatre SOLD OUT

PERDIDA

Track Listing

1. "Fare Thee Well"

2. "Three Wishes"

3. "Perdida"

4. "I Didn't Know The Time"

5. "Years"

6. "She's My Queen"

7. "Miles Away"

8. "You Found Yourself While Losing Your Heart"

9. "I Once Sat At Your Table"

10. "Sunburst"





Related Articles View More Music Stories