Sting Announces New Album 'The Bridge' Out November 19

17-time Grammy Award winning musician Sting has announced "The Bridge", a brand-new album to be released on November 19. The first single, "If It's Love" is out now.

"The Bridge" showcases Sting's prolific and diverse songwriting prowess, with this new set of songs representing styles and genres explored throughout his unrivalled career. The lead track "If It's Love" premiered today on BBC Radio 2 and is available now on all digital platforms. The upbeat, breezy and infectious pop tune exhibits his undeniable gift for melody. In his signature voice, and taking a different approach to a straight-forward love song, Sting likens contemplating his romantic feelings to calling the doctor about his symptoms.

"I'm certainly not the first songwriter to equate falling in or out of love with an incurable sickness, nor will I be the last," says Sting. "'If It's Love' is my addition to that canon where the tropes of metaphorical symptoms, diagnosis, and downright incapacity are all familiar enough to make each of us smile ruefully."

The Bridge was written in a year of global pandemic and finds Sting ruminating on personal loss, separation, disruption, lockdown, and extraordinary social and political turmoil.

Exploring a multitude of concepts and themes, a "bridge" represents the enduring and ever-evolving link between ideas, cultures, continents, and even the banks of a river. It's also a route into the past, and so it was that Sting found himself considering the music and the places that have formed his own foundations, and that indeed are embedded in his very DNA.

He explains, "These songs are between one place and another, between one state of mind and another, between life and death, between relationships. Between pandemics, and between eras - politically, socially and psychologically, all of us are stuck in the middle of something. We need a bridge."

Representing various stages and styles from throughout his career and drawing inspiration from genres including rock n' roll, jazz, classical music and folk, the eclectic album features Sting's quintessential sound on pop-rock tracks such as the album's opening rock salvo "Rushing Water" and new indie-pop sounding "If It's Love," to the smoldering electronic ballad "Loving You" and the romantic "For Her Love" which evokes Sting's trademark "Fields of Gold" period. "The Book of Numbers," "Harmony Road" and "The Bells of St. Thomas" showcase Sting's collaboration with his long-time guitarist/"right and left-hand," Dominic Miller.

The Bridge will be released in multiple formats, including standard and deluxe CD and vinyl, Japanese Exclusive standard and deluxe albums, all digital streaming and download platforms, as well as a music cassette. The deluxe CD and vinyl will include bonus tracks "Waters of Tyne," "Captain Bateman's Basement," and "(Sittin' on) The Dock of the Bay." Both Japanese exclusives will be on SHM-CD including the additional bonus track "I Guess the Lord Must Be in New York City," while the deluxe version will also include a DVD with an interview and track by track discussion with Sting, as well as music videos for "If It's Love" and "Rushing Water."

Listen to "If it's Love" below!