Stevie Nicks' Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Gets Long-Awaited Release

Stevie Nicks released her solo debut in 1981, a quadruple-platinum #1 smash that launched her immensely successful solo career. The beloved singer-songwriter has released eight acclaimed solo records, selling nearly 10 million albums in the U.S. and influencing generations worldwide. She’s also the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, first as a member of Fleetwood Mac and then as a solo artist in 2019.

Rhino combines all of Nicks’ solo studio albums in a new, career-spanning boxed set. It comes with eight albums: Bella Donna (1981), The Wild Heart (1983), Rock a Little (1985), The Other Side of the Mirror (1989), Street Angel (1994), Trouble in Shangri-La (2001), In Your Dreams (2011), and 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault (2014). The collection also features Rarities, a new compilation of hard-to-find tracks only available with the set. Several albums were newly remastered from the analog masters for this release, including Rock a Little, The Other Side of the Mirror, Street Angel, and Trouble in Shangri-La.

COMPLETE STUDIO ALBUMS & RARITIES will be available on July 28 as a 10-CD set ($99.98) and digitally. A newly remastered version of “ONE MORE BIG TIME ROCK AND ROLL STAR” from RARITIES is available today on all digital download and streaming services. Originally released as the B-side to “Talk To Me”, the lead single from Stevie’s 1985 album Rock A Little, “One More Big Time Rock & Roll Star” was also included as a part of The Enchanted Works of Stevie Nicks box set in 1998. Click HERE to listen now.

A 16-LP version ($299.98), limited & numbered to 3,000 units globally, and pressed on crystal-clear vinyl, will be available the same day exclusively from Rhino.com. Several albums in the collection are making their vinyl debut, including Street Angel, Trouble in Shangri-La, and In Your Dreams. All three – plus The Other Side of the Mirror and 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault – will be released as double LPs housed in gatefold sleeves. The new Rarities collection comes as a 3-LP set in a tri-fold sleeve.

COMPLETE STUDIO ALBUMS & RARITIES follows Nicks’ musical journey across four decades and features her Top 10 hits, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” (with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), “Leather And Lace” (with Don Henley), “Stand Back,” and “Talk To Me.” Other essential hits include “Edge Of Seventeen,” “If Anyone Falls,” “I Can’t Wait,” and “Rooms On Fire.”

The boxed set underscores Nicks’ longevity as a solo artist. Six of her eight studio albums were Top 10 hits in the U.S., including her solo debut, Bella Donna, which topped the Billboard 200 in 1981. That album was certified quadruple platinum and remains her best-selling solo effort. Her other albums enjoyed incredible commercial success as well. The Wild Heart is double platinum, Rock a Little and The Other Side of the Mirror are platinum, while Street Angel and Trouble in Shangri-La are certified gold.

Rarities collects 23 of Nicks’ best non-album tracks, including numerous contributions to film and television soundtracks like “Blue Lamp” from Heavy Metal and “Free Fallin’” from Party of Five. Several B-sides are featured in the set, including “One More Big Time Rock And Roll Star,” the flipside to her 1985 hit, “Talk To Me.” A trio of songs originally released on Nicks’ 1991 hits collection Timespace also appear, including “Love’s A Hard Game To Play.” Rarities closes with Nicks’ most recent release, her 2022 cover of Buffalo Springfield’s classic “For What It’s Worth.”

Nicks has concerts scheduled this summer and fall, including several stadium shows co-headlining with Billy Joel. Her next performance will be on June 16 in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. See below for a complete list of upcoming tour dates.

Stevie Nicks 2023-24 Tour Dates

June 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field *

June 20 - Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

June 23 - Chicago, IL - United Center

June 27 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Aug 5 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium *

Aug 8 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Aug 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Aug 15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Aug 19 - Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium *

Sept 23 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium *

Sept 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Oct 1 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Oct 4 - Buffalo, NY - Keybank Center

Oct 7 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium *

Oct 28 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

Nov 1 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

Nov 4 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Nov 7 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Nov 10 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium *

Nov 29 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Dec 2 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

Dec 5 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

Dec 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *

Dec 12 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Dec 15 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mar 9 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium *

* co-headlining with Billy Joel

Tickets available at www.stevienicksofficial.com