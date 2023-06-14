Stevie Nicks' Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Gets Long-Awaited Release

COMPLETE STUDIO ALBUMS & RARITIES will be available on July 28 as a 10-CD set ($99.98) and digitally.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30

Stevie Nicks' Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Gets Long-Awaited Release

Stevie Nicks released her solo debut in 1981, a quadruple-platinum #1 smash that launched her immensely successful solo career. The beloved singer-songwriter has released eight acclaimed solo records, selling nearly 10 million albums in the U.S. and influencing generations worldwide. She’s also the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, first as a member of Fleetwood Mac and then as a solo artist in 2019.

Rhino combines all of Nicks’ solo studio albums in a new, career-spanning boxed set. It comes with eight albums: Bella Donna (1981), The Wild Heart (1983), Rock a Little (1985), The Other Side of the Mirror (1989), Street Angel (1994), Trouble in Shangri-La (2001), In Your Dreams (2011), and 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault (2014). The collection also features Rarities, a new compilation of hard-to-find tracks only available with the set. Several albums were newly remastered from the analog masters for this release, including Rock a Little, The Other Side of the Mirror, Street Angel, and Trouble in Shangri-La.

COMPLETE STUDIO ALBUMS & RARITIES will be available on July 28 as a 10-CD set ($99.98) and digitally. A newly remastered version of “ONE MORE BIG TIME ROCK AND ROLL STAR” from RARITIES is available today on all digital download and streaming services. Originally released as the B-side to “Talk To Me”, the lead single from Stevie’s 1985 album Rock A Little, “One More Big Time Rock & Roll Star” was also included as a part of The Enchanted Works of Stevie Nicks box set in 1998. Click HERE to listen now.

A 16-LP version ($299.98), limited & numbered to 3,000 units globally, and pressed on crystal-clear vinyl, will be available the same day exclusively from Rhino.com. Several albums in the collection are making their vinyl debut, including Street Angel, Trouble in Shangri-La, and In Your Dreams. All three – plus The Other Side of the Mirror and 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault – will be released as double LPs housed in gatefold sleeves. The new Rarities collection comes as a 3-LP set in a tri-fold sleeve.

COMPLETE STUDIO ALBUMS & RARITIES follows Nicks’ musical journey across four decades and features her Top 10 hits, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” (with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), “Leather And Lace” (with Don Henley), “Stand Back,” and “Talk To Me.” Other essential hits include “Edge Of Seventeen,” “If Anyone Falls,” “I Can’t Wait,” and “Rooms On Fire.”

The boxed set underscores Nicks’ longevity as a solo artist. Six of her eight studio albums were Top 10 hits in the U.S., including her solo debut, Bella Donna, which topped the Billboard 200 in 1981. That album was certified quadruple platinum and remains her best-selling solo effort. Her other albums enjoyed incredible commercial success as well. The Wild Heart is double platinum, Rock a Little and The Other Side of the Mirror are platinum, while Street Angel and Trouble in Shangri-La are certified gold.  

Rarities collects 23 of Nicks’ best non-album tracks, including numerous contributions to film and television soundtracks like “Blue Lamp” from Heavy Metal and “Free Fallin’” from Party of Five. Several B-sides are featured in the set, including “One More Big Time Rock And Roll Star,” the flipside to her 1985 hit, “Talk To Me.” A trio of songs originally released on Nicks’ 1991 hits collection Timespace also appear, including “Love’s A Hard Game To Play.” Rarities closes with Nicks’ most recent release, her 2022 cover of Buffalo Springfield’s classic “For What It’s Worth.”

Nicks has concerts scheduled this summer and fall, including several stadium shows co-headlining with Billy Joel. Her next performance will be on June 16 in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. See below for a complete list of upcoming tour dates.

Stevie Nicks 2023-24 Tour Dates

June 16 - Philadelphia, PA -    Lincoln Financial Field *

June 20 - Toronto, Ontario -    Scotiabank Arena

June 23 - Chicago, IL -     United Center

June 27 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Aug 5 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium *

Aug 8 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Aug 12 - Houston, TX -   Toyota Center

Aug 15 - Austin, TX -       Moody Center

Aug 19 - Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium *

Sept 23 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium *

Sept 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Oct 1 -    New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Oct 4 -    Buffalo, NY -     Keybank Center

Oct 7 -   Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium *

Oct 28 -  Memphis, TN -   FedEx Forum

Nov 1 -   Savannah, GA -  Enmarket Arena

Nov 4 -   Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Nov 7 -   Detroit, MI -       Little Caesars Arena

Nov 10 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium *

Nov 29 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Dec 2 -    Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

Dec 5 -    Palm Desert, CA -    Acrisure Arena

Dec 8 -    Phoenix, AZ -     Chase Field *

Dec 12 -  Sacramento, CA -     Golden 1 Center

Dec 15 -  San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mar 9 -   Arlington, TX -   AT&T Stadium *

* co-headlining with Billy Joel

Tickets available at www.stevienicksofficial.com



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single Only Gets Better Photo
HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single 'Only Gets Better'

HAHA is a band born of humans, two of them - Maria Taylor (Azure Ray) and Mike Bloom (Jenny Lewis, Julian Casablancas, Richard Edwards).  It strives to celebrate the very existence of all creatures and things: the knowable, the unknowable, the in-between, the gentle, the strange, the dangerous, the otherwise..

2
Mike Peters of THE ALARM Finds Another Way to Move Forwards in Single Photo
Mike Peters of THE ALARM Finds 'Another Way' to Move 'Forwards' in Single

“Another Way” is the fourth single from Forwards, following 'Whatever,'  “Next,” and the title track, which also serves as the album opener. Forwards is being released physically on both CD and Vinyl with the LP release featuring two different record sleeves and colored vinyl configurations.

3
TWICE Kick Off READY TO BE Tour North American Leg Photo
TWICE Kick Off 'READY TO BE' Tour North American Leg

After captivating audiences across the globe with jaw-dropping, stadium size performances, K-Pop superstars TWICE kicked off their highly anticipated and most epic tour yet – 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ – in North America with a breathtaking performance at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Check out upcoming tour dates now!

4
mau5trap Presents Day Of The deadmau5 Events for Fall 2023 Photo
mau5trap Presents Day Of The deadmau5 Events for Fall 2023

For 2023, look for him to bring his spooky spectacular to The Midway Blockparty in San Francisco October 21, Radius in Chicago October 27 & 28, Pepsi Center in Mexico City, Mexico on October 31 and its fourth turn at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks November 3 & 4.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single 'Only Gets Better'HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single 'Only Gets Better'
Mike Peters of THE ALARM Finds 'Another Way' to Move 'Forwards' in New SingleMike Peters of THE ALARM Finds 'Another Way' to Move 'Forwards' in New Single
TWICE Kick Off 'READY TO BE' Tour North American LegTWICE Kick Off 'READY TO BE' Tour North American Leg
mau5trap Presents Day Of The deadmau5 Events for Fall 2023mau5trap Presents Day Of The deadmau5 Events for Fall 2023

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD