Steven Champion Shares New Single 'Tell Me Your Story'

Country music newcomer Steven Champion is back with his latest single, “Tell Me Your Story,” available now for download and stream on all digital platforms via Average Joes Entertainment.

“‘Tell Me Your Story' was written by my friend Robbie Boothe,” shares Champion. “When I heard the song, it took me back to the way I was raised and put me back with feelings that I haven't felt in a long time. Whether I'm in a small town or a big city, this one takes me back home for a little while.”

Champion brings in a sense of nostalgia with the new single, reminiscing on family gatherings, Friday night bonfires and Sunday morning church services. Speaking on the importance of hard work, faith in God and appreciation for the small things in life, the Alabama native continues to share the stories and traditions that shaped his character.

“Tell Me Your Story” follows behind Champion's label debut single, “Tired Of Losing,” which has earned over 250,000 worldwide streams since its release. The Average Joes Entertainment artist is continuing to write and record music as the year comes to a close, preparing to share more of his work in 2024.

About Steven Champion:

Formerly known as Tainted Lyric, country singer/songwriter Steven Champion is embracing his true identity and bringing a sense of authenticity to the Nashville music scene. Hailing from Alabama, Steven's music journey began with humble roots, working as a nightshift boiler operator in the lumber industry for over a decade.

His breakthrough came with the release of the single "This Road I'm On," which captured the hearts of listeners and has garnered over four million worldwide streams since its launch in February 2021. Inspired by country icons such as Conway Twitty and Randy Travis, Steven's music delves deep into his personal battles and experiences, creating a connection that reaches far beyond the surface.

Photo: Julian Mendoza