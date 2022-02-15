Steve Poltz Shares 'Can O' Pop' from Upcoming Album

Veteran troubadour Steve Poltz has shared his effervescent new single, "Can O' Pop," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Produced by Oliver Wood and Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers, the exuberant, syncopated track is joined by an official animated video, directed by Boston-based artist/animator Duncan Hatch (Galactic, American Authors) and premiering today via Rolling Stone Country, who called the song "a delirious delivery reminiscent of 'Subterranean Homesick Blues.'"

"Can O' Pop" heralds the arrival of Poltz's 14th solo album and first new LP in more than two years, Stardust & Satellites, due via Red House Records on Friday, February 18; pre-orders - and an exclusive line of new merch - are available now here.

"What a glorious video that dude Mr. Hatch made," Poltz told Rolling Stone Country. "He totally nailed it. I just watched it while on tour with The Wood Brothers. They let me ride on their fancy tour bus with them and they had a big old tv and we howled and danced and sang along at the top of our lungs. All I did was write the song with my pal Jano Rix. That video dude did all the heavy lifting. God bless him. Wow wow wow. It's weird to see your song all grown up with a college degree."

Watch the new music video here: