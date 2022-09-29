Steve Keene Retrospective Reveals 'Happy Hour' Music Sessions

Steve Keene's first-ever NYC 30 Year Retrospective Show celebrating the release of The Steve Keene Art Book (out now via Hat & Beard Press) will be up until October 14 at ChaShaMa's Brooklyn Heights gallery located at One Brooklyn Bridge, 360 Furman Street, Brooklyn, 11201.

The show includes a full room of Hand Painted Multiples, Album Art Tributes and a debut of his latest series of Tattooed Plywood (engraved) work and other 3D artworks. The show is making its New York public debut.

The New Yorker featured Steve Keene in their October 3rd issue with Amanda Petrusich's article "Mile-a-Minute Plywood Painter Steve Keene Has a Retrospective."

As Keene's artists-in-arms Pavement mark their return to the NYC Metro area with 4 shows at King's Theater (BK), Steve Keene's Brooklyn show is reaching its musical sweet-spot announcing the Happy Hour Music Sessions, wherein local musicians perform with/or inside of the gallery show, in order to celebrate the artists' 30 years of creating affordable art for The People.

Previous music performances included Laura Poe & Don Piper (9/14), Savak (9/17), DJ Jonathan "New York Night Train" Toubin (9/22) and Bradford Reed performing an "Art Duet", a soundtrack for Keene to paint along with (9/24).

Upcoming FREE shows

9/29 Surf Party USA 6pm

10/5 Bryan Vargas' Bv3 6pm

(Feat Derek Nievergelt On Bass, Greg Gonzalez On Percussion)

10/6 Left Circles W/Space Cadet 6pm

10/8 Gramercy Arms 6pm

10/13 Powlo B-Omb 6pm

10/14 Closing Event

The 30-Year Retrospective will include artworks from the personal collections of Daniel Efram (New York), producer/auteur of The Steve Keene Art Book, and from The Apples in stereo's Robert Schneider (Athens, Georgia) and Eric Allen (Denver, Colorado). A large Elephant 6 Recording Co themed mural owned by The Apples' Allen, will be shown for only the second time. Additionally, New York locals have been invited to submit their Steve Keene collections online in return for the possibility of being included.

This is Keene's second NYC show of 2022, following one in April at Leo Fitzpatrick's Public Access gallery on the Lower East Side. The upcoming retrospective comes on the heels of one first held earlier this summer in Los Angeles.

Keene's return to Los Angeles was an homage to the show that proved to be the inspiration behind the book: his 2016 "Modular Synthesis" month-long stay at Shepard Fairey's Subliminal Projects gallery, where Keene sold more than 500 pieces on opening night with lines stretching out the door and around the block in Echo Park.