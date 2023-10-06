Steve Hackett Announces First Vinyl Release Of 'To Watch The Storms' & 'Wild Orchids'

Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett & InsideOutMusic will continue their reissue series with the first ever vinyl editions of his 2003 album ‘To Watch The Storms' & the 2006 album ‘Wild Orchids'. Both will arrive on the 8th December as Gatefold 180g 2LP's on black and coloured editions, and have been mastered specially for the format, and they can be pre-ordered here: https://stevehackett.lnk.to/Re-issues2023.

Steve comments of these releases: “I'm delighted to announce the release of both To Watch The Storms and Wild Orchids on vinyl for the first time! I've always been proud of these albums and it feels great to give them another lease of life.”

‘To Watch The Storms' was Steve's 16th studio album, and features his live band at the time, including Roger King, Gary O'Toole, Rob Townsend & Terry Gregory. It also featured his brother John Hackett, and ex-King Crimson member Ian McDonald.

‘Wild Orchids' was Steve's 18th studio album, and also featured Roger King, Gary O'Toole, Rob Townsend & John Hackett, as well as The Underworld Orchestra who added glorious string and brass flourishes to the sound. The record also includes a cover of Bob Dylan's ‘Man In The Long Black Coat', and a re-recorded version of ‘Air Conditioned Nightmare', originally released on his 1981 album ‘Cured'.

Steve Hackett & band continue their busy touring schedule with a 16-date recently announced Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights and Solo UK Tour in October 2024, they are currently touring in North America. For the full list of dates, head to: http://hackettsongs.com/tour.html

About Steve Hackett

Steve Hackett joined Genesis at the beginning of 1971 and gained an international reputation as the guitarist in the band's classic line-up alongside Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins. Hackett's intricate guitar work was a key element of Genesis' albums from Nursery Cryme (1971) to Wind And Wuthering (1977) including the classic Selling England By The Pound.

After leaving Genesis at the end of 1977, Hackett's solo career, which now spans more than 30 albums, has demonstrated his extraordinary versatility with both electric and acoustic guitar. Hackett is renowned as both an immensely talented and innovative rock musician and a virtuoso classical guitarist and composer and this was recognised in 2010 when he was inducted into the Rock Hall Of Fame. He has also worked alongside Steve Howe of YES in the supergroup GTR.

Hackett's compositions take influences from many genres, including jazz, classical and blues. For his later studio works The Night Siren (2017) and At The Edge Of Light (2019) Hackett has explored the influences of world music. Recent tours have seen Hackett celebrate his time with Genesis including a spectacular 2018 tour in which he realised a long-held ambition to perform the works of Genesis live with his band and an orchestra.

The lockdown enforced by the 2020 global pandemic has proven to be a particularly creative period for Hackett. He began by releasing Selling England by the Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live at Hammersmith, a live recording of 2019's hugely successful tour celebrating that Genesis classic together with the 40th anniversary of one of his most-loved solo albums.

Lockdown also gave Hackett the opportunity to write and record two new studio albums, the UK Classical Chart hit Under A Mediterranean Sky and the forthcoming Surrender of Silence. Hackett recently released Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton.

In 2021, Steve and his band returned to touring, celebrating the classic Genesis live album ‘Seconds Out', on what was one of his most successful tours to date.