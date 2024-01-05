Steve Aoki & KAAZE Remix David Guetta's 'When We Were Young'

‘When We Were Young' is fast becoming another smash hit for the French mastermind, with nearly 30m global streams.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Steve Aoki & KAAZE Remix David Guetta's 'When We Were Young'

Following a jam-packed 2023, David Guetta has set the tone for 2024 with a huge new Steve Aoki & KAAZE remix of ‘When We Were Young', his hit single featuring GRAMMY-winning pop star Kim Petras.

‘When We Were Young' is fast becoming another smash hit for the French mastermind, with nearly 30m global streams, 100k TikTok creations and Spotify chart rankings including #53 in Netherlands, #103 in Belgium, #139 in Finland, and #195 in France and Norway.

The track is sure to continue gaining traction with this new interpretation from the Grammy-nominated, globally renowned DJ Steve Aoki and Swedish producer KAAZE. The pair bring all of their party-rousing production heft to this remix, adding huge industrial synths and snare build ups to the original. 

A futuristic banger that thematically looks to the past, ‘When We Were Young' is a high BPM stormer crafted around a pitched-up interpolation of Supertramp's classic ‘The Logical Song', with Kim Petras providing nostalgic verses about the innocence of youth. 

Bringing his star power to this new remix, Steve Aoki is a true visionary, counting nearly three billion streams to his name. Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur, NFT futurist, and Dim Mak Records founder as “one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world.” 

Rising Swedish producer KAAZE is fast becoming a worldwide force in progressive house music. With a spot in DJ Mag's Top 100, performances at Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival and collaborations with artists including Tiësto, Hardwell, Maddix and David Guetta, KAAZE is a musician whose star is on the rise.

Early 2024 sees David Guetta picking up where he left off last year. 2023 included the megahit ‘Baby Don't Hurt Me' featuring the two pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, which followed the Spotify global #1 and streaming monster, ‘I'm Good (Blue)'. The track earned Guetta his eleventh Grammy nomination, receiving a nod for ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording', has garnered 2.2 billion global streams, charted at #1 on the official charts across 11 markets, and peaked at #1 at US Top 40 & US Dance Radio charts.

In the same year he released ‘Big FU' with Ayra Starr and Lil Durk, his Zara Larsson collaboration ‘On My Love', already fast approaching 30 million streams, as well as summer singles with MORTEN, Bebe Rexha, Shouse and more. Not to mention his remix work: in 2023 alone, he released smash reworks of cassö, RAYE and D-Block Europe's ‘Prada' with Hypaton, and Tony Touch's ‘Apaga La Luz' to name just a few. 

The French icon has skyrocketed to one of the most streamed artists on Spotify globally, with over 42 billion global streams and selling over 50 million records worldwide. In his career he has been voted the world's best DJ in the coveted DJ Mag ‘Top 100' poll three times, and is one of the most successful streamed artists, reaching top position across I-Tunes charts over 113 countries and achieving over 24 million global Spotify followers. 

Last year, the international icon won the ‘Dance Song of The Year' award for his latest smash ‘I'm Good' at the IHeartRadio Music Awards, where he was also previously named ‘Dance Act of the Year'. He also recently received awards for ‘Best Electronic Act' at this year's MTV EMAs, ‘DJ of the Year' at the NRJ Music Awards, Producer of the Year at the Brits and #1 Producer by 1001Tracklists, continuing to cement his status at the very top of the DJ pile.



