Stephen Wilson Jr. Adds New Dates to Sold-Out 'Gary The Torch Tour'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stephen Wilson Jr. has announced the second leg of his Gary The Torch Tour, adding West Coast, Southeast and EU/UK dates to the sold-out tour that kicked off earlier this month. Pre-sale signup for the US and EU/UK tour is available now, with general on-sale beginning this Friday, March 20, at 10:00 am local time.

New dates include shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Birmingham, and his hometown of Nashville TN at The Truth on December 11, 2026. He also announced a run of EU/UK dates that will kick off on October 15 in Belfast, Ireland and make stops in London, Paris, Copenhagen, Oslo and more.

On March 6, Wilson Jr. kicked off his entirely sold-out Gary The Torch Tour, which will make upcoming stops in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago and more. He will also support Dave Matthews Band on September 4 at the Gorge Amphitheater and Brandi Carlile on September 11-13 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Wilson Jr. recently released the official video for his latest single “Gary,” directed by Tim Cofield, and starring the award-winning actor Gary Sinise (Forrest Gump, Apollo 13). The video arrived earlier this week on the anniversary of the passing of a teenager named Gary, who helped inspire Wilson Jr. to write the song when he came across a roadside memorial in his name. Watch it below.

2026 Tour Dates:

3/18 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues # SOLD OUT

3/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount # SOLD OUT

3/22 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre # SOLD OUT

3/25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore # SOLD OUT

3/28 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore # SOLD OUT

4/11 – Bossier City, LA – The Paradise Theater at Margaritaville Bossier City # SOLD OUT

4/15 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant # SOLD OUT

4/17 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre # SOLD OUT

4/18 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom # SOLD OUT

4/22 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha # SOLD OUT

4/24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee # SOLD OUT

4/25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed # SOLD OUT

6/4 – Nashville, TN – CMA Fest (Chevy Riverfront Stage) *

6/6 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Music Festival *

6/7 – Nashville, TN – CMA Fest (LP Field) *

6/30 – Dublin, IE – Summer Series

7/10 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota Yacht Club Festival *

7/11 – Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Folk Festival *

7/17 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest #

7/18 – Whitefish, MT – Under the Big Sky Festival *

7/23 – Floyd, VA – FloydFest *

7/24 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills #

7/25 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion #

8/7 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

8/8 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater #

9/4 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre ^

9/6 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium #

9/11–9/13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre %

9/18 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre #

9/19 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge (Concerts in the Grove) #

9/22 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

9/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic #

9/29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre #

10/15 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena #

10/17 – Sligo, IE – Sligo Live Festival *

10/19 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow #

10/22 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton #

10/23 – Bristol, UK – The Prospect Building #

10/25 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse #

10/27 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon #

10/29 – Zurich, CH – Volkshaus #

10/30 – Cologne, DE – Theater am Tanzbrunnen #

11/1 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda) #

11/3 – Copenhagen, DK – VEGA #

11/4 – Stockholm, SE – Fållan #

11/5 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene #

11/20–11/22 – St. Petersburg, FL – St. Pete Country Fest *

11/21 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company #

12/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie #

12/9 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy #

12/11 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle #

* Festival

# Gary The Torch Tour

^ Supporting Dave Matthews Band

% Supporting Brandi Carlile

ABOUT STEPHEN WILSON JR.

Stephen Wilson Jr.'s musical breakthrough came in 2023, signing with Big Loud Records and releasing his debut double album søn of dad. In 2024, he made his network television debut on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, followed by performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s #LateShowMeMusic series and Later…with Jools Holland.

In 2025, Wilson Jr. released a deluxe edition of his debut album that featured an interpretation of “Stand By Me” that has been streamed tens of millions of times, and in April, he performed the national anthem live during the nationally televised broadcast of the 2025 NFL Draft. He also co-wrote and collaborated with Shaboozey on "Took A Walk," which was featured in the critically-acclaimed film The Long Walk based on Stephen King’s novel.

Last November, he earned his first CMA Award nomination for New Artist of the Year and played twice on the broadcast. To close out the year, he released a new single, “Gary,” which he debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He is currently in the midst of his entirely sold-out Gary The Torch tour following a run of dates supporting Eric Church in February.

Photo Credit: Acacia Evans