Stephanie Quayle Drops Lyric Video for 'Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout'

Country singer-songwriter,Stephanie Quayle, has released the lyric video for her latest single, "Whatcha Drink 'Bout," available now on all video streaming services.

"No matter what you're drinkin', we're all drinking 'bout something. It's that common denominator. You walk into a bar... and everyone's drinkin 'bout something," says Quayle.

During its first week of release, the single was among the Top 10 most added at country radio with 19 stations playing the record.

The official video for "Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout" will be released later this month.

Stephanie is currently on the road hitting stops all across the U.S.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

11/7/19 Jacksonville, FL 99.9 Gator Country Five Man Jam

11/14/19 Louisville, KY iHeart Country Concert Series with Morgan Evans

12/5/19 Oklahoma City, OK Jake's Jingle Jam with JAKE FM

12/12/19 Uncasville, CT Wolf Den @ Mohegan Sun

12/13/19 Burlington, VT WOKO Christmas Show

Rebel Engine recording artist Stephanie Quayle was recently inducted into CMT's "Next Women Of Country" Class of 2019. Last year, she made her Grand Ole Opry Debut, played the historic Ryman Auditorium for the first time, and was a consistent presence on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with her previous single "Selfish." Quayle was also one of the only independent female acts in 2018 with two music videos in rotation on CMT. Named one of Rolling Stone Country's "New Country Artists You Need To Know," Quayle is garnering attention from her high-energy live shows across the country while sharing stages with artists like Kane Brown, Brett Eldredge, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, LOCASH, Billy Currington, and more. The singer-songwriter's booming personality has also been tapped as a special guest host for Wrangler Network on the ACM Awards red carpet, as well as for Sounds Like Nashville on the CMT Awards and CMA Awards red carpets. And in a once in a lifetime opportunity, the charismatic performer was the only independent act invited to perform for the five living former U.S. presidents (Obama, W. Bush, Clinton, H.W. Bush and Carter) alongside artists like Lady Gaga and Alabama as part of the hurricane relief concert "Deep From The Heart: The One America Appeal" in Texas.

She has been highlighted in People, Huffington Post, Glamour, Hollywood Life, Inspirer Magazine, Taste Of Country and Sounds Like Nashville, to name a few. She also serves as music ambassador for Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply, an original store from her hometown of Bozeman, MT, and has teamed up with national brands Kampgrounds Of America (KOA), Winnebago and Wrangler for various campaigns. Quayle is an active supporter of charitable organizations like the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women movement, Care Camps, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Quayle's most recent music video, the cinematic stunner for "If I Was A Cowboy," earned a CMT World Premiere and over 700K views. Her latest offerings, If I Was A Cowboy - EP, is now available at digital retail and on all streaming platforms.

Rebel Engine Entertainment is a Nashville-based independent record label and management company with a current roster that includes flagship country recording artist Stephanie Quayle. Officially launched in 2015, the company boasts a highly efficient and effective team, including an in-house radio promotions staff. Its purpose is to inspire and empower passionate people to achieve their highest selves on a global stage artistically, professionally and personally.





