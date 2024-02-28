Stephanie Lambring Releases New Single 'Two-Faced'

Stephanie Lambring has released “Two-Faced,” the latest single from her new album Hypocrite, which drops on April 19 via Thirty Tigers. The twangy, tongue-in-cheek tune takes a self-deprecating look at insincerity, with Lambring's breathy vocals lamenting, “We're all a little two-faced / ‘Hey, how are you?' fake / Makes the world go ‘round / God forbid some honesty would ruffle up this town.”

"This was one of the easiest songs to write on the record,” says Lambring. “I laughed out loud on my loveseat as I typed the words. I've lived in the south for 18 years, and when you pair that with a tendency to people please, I haven't always been the most direct (or enjoyed people being direct with me). Over the past several years I've appreciated and practiced directness more and more, but it will probably always be somewhat of a struggle for me. It was therapeutic to poke some fun at that and my fragile ego."

“Two-Faced” follows the album's debut single “Good Mother,” which was featured at both Rolling Stone and Billboard, with Marissa Moss declaring in her Don't Rock The Inbox newsletter, “What gave you the right, Stephanie?!” An aching ode to the fears and regrets that society deems too taboo to say out loud, the track is a testament to the unflinchingly honest songwriting showcased throughout Hypocrite.

Lambring transforms intimate slices of life into thought-provoking reflections on the human condition at large, tackling everything from religion and trauma to body image and motherhood. As raw and vulnerable as it gets, the resulting songs can be quite serious, even painful at times, but they're also laced with humor and ultimately built to heal.

After five years composing for other artists on Music Row, Stephanie Lambring nearly walked away from the music industry entirely. Feeling adrift creatively, she started waiting tables and quit writing, until the legendary songwriter Tom Douglas encouraged her to return to her craft, this time for herself.

The resulting album, her 2020 debut Autonomy, was a critical smash, with Rolling Stone hailing her “John Prine-esque observation” and NPR Music declaring her “one of Nashville's most fearless young singer-songwriters.” Co-produced with Teddy Morgan (Carl Broemel, Elise Davis), Lambring's follow-up sophomore effort is a remarkable work of self-reflection from an artist determined to know her truest self (and to help us find our own true selves in the process).

Photographer Credit: Alysse Gafkjen