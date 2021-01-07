Stephane Wrembel To Release 'The Django Experiment VI'

Award-winning guitarist STEPHANE WREMBEL will digitally release The Django Experiment VI on Water is Life Records on January 22, 2021, the 111th anniversary of the birth of legendary guitarist Django Reinhardt, one of the most celebrated and respected musicians of the 20th century.

As with the previous "experiments," The Django Experiment V was recorded with Wrembel and his world-class band performing live, with no headphones or tracking, in a setting conducive to improvisation with each musician pushing their own boundaries to evoke new interpretations of Reinhardt's music as well as songs by composers. Wrembel's band includes long-time collaborators Thor Jensen (guitar), Ari Folman-Cohen (bass), Nick Anderson (drums), Nick Driscoll (saxophone and clarinet) and special guest, Daisy Castro (violin). It was recorded, mixed and mastered by Eric Ritter at The Windmill Recording Studio in Scranton, Pa.



The Django Experiment VI track listing:



1-Naguine (Django Reinhardt) - Version 1

2- Dream of You (Nacio Herb Brown/Arthur Freed)

3- Impromtu (Django Reinhardt)

4-Nuages (Django Reinhardt)

5-Swing de Paris (Django Reinhardt)

6-St. James Infirmary (Traditional)

7-La Valse des Niglos (Gusti Malha)

8-Laguna Laita (Henri Texier)

9-What Is This Thing Called Love? (Cole Porter)

10-Naguine (Django Reinhardt) - Version 2

The album release show for The Django Experiment VI will be live streamed from Caffé Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York, on Saturday, January 23rd at 7:00 p.m. EST. The live streamed concert is free of charge with a virtual tip jar. Wrembel will be accompanied by Thor Jensen (guitar), Ari Folman-Cohen (bass), Nick Anderson (drums), Nick Driscoll (saxophone and clarinet) and Daisy Castro (violin). The band will perform The Django Experiment VI in its entirety and other songs from the Django canon as well as a few original compositions by Wrembel. For more information visit caffelena.org

Stephane Wrembel is a composer, teacher and one of the most highly regarded guitarists in the world specialized in the style of Django Reinhardt. Wrembel- who learned his craft among the Gypsies at campsites in the French countryside- has had a remarkable career having toured around the world. He has written music for three of Woody Allen's movies including Vicki Cristina Barcelona, Midnight in Paris ("Bistro Fada") and the full soundtrack for Allen's last film, Rifkin's Festival. He has released 16 albums under his name and the nom de plume, The Django Experiment, which have received rave reviews.

In October of 2019, Wrembel released Django L'Impressionniste putting the spotlight on 17 little-known solo pieces Reinhardt recorded between 1937 and 1950. Wrembel is the first interpreter who has performed all of these solo pieces and collected them in one definitive masterwork. In the summer and fall of 2020, Wrembel painstakingly transcribed these songs previously only available as recordings. These transcriptions for Django L'Impressionniste will be beautifully printed and bound in a book of sheet music and released in mid-spring of 2021.