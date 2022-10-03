Star-Studded Let Me Help The Children Of The World 6 Hour Mega Music Festival Streams Globally

In an unprecedented globally streamed phenomena on Saturday October 1, International Music Day, artists from all over the planet joined together as FENIX360 and WOW TV presented the Let Me Help the Children of the World 6-hour benefit concert extravaganza.

The spectacular was produced by John Velasco for MD25 Entertainment and co-produced by produced by Christian Velasco-Mills and Nicholas Kasko. It was hosted live by Let Me Help, Inc founder John "SohoJohnny" Pasquale and from Chris Pati's studio, IndiMusicTV.

The event was a major humanitarian endeavor to raise funds to aid the children of the world wherever they may be, and whatever their needs are. There are always little angels everywhere. They are in quiet corners, oh they are in the shadows, and they are beautiful. Make room for the angels, they catch you unaware and fill your heart in ways you can never imagine. They are a future.

More than 80 of the most dazzling, legendary, iconic and rising superstars donated their time and efforts with performances, interviews, stories and shoutouts. Some of those included were Paul Anka, Tony Orlando, Tony Moore, (Iron Maiden, Cutting Crew), Lou Gramm (lead singer of Foreigner), Leland Sklar (Toto, James Taylor, etc.), Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, Smashing Pumpkins), Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction), Bonfire, Hema Sardesai, Ten Years After, David Osmond, Alex Skolnick (Testament), John Lodge (Moody Blues), Jon Davidson (Yes), Melba Moore, Robert Kool (Kool and the Gang), Lipsterio, Tony Hadley (Spandau Ballet), John Fusco, Kylie Marshall, Chris Pati, Rocky Kramer, Thelma Houston, Wicker Twinz, Linda Gambino, Debbie Gibson, Daisy Jopling, Leon and the Peoples, Will Crewdson (Adam Ant, Scant Regard), John Pati, Mike Vescera (AniMaze X), Sam Strange, Paul Cashmere (Noise 11), Alien Eyes, Broadway sensations Dani Apple and Clint Holmes, Vegas stars Michael Shapiro, Bob and Bette Golden and ( Reckless in Vegas), Bronx Wonderers, Osibisa, John Paul Wallace, Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees), YNG ZUCK, Twizm White Piece, Janna Jamison, Arizona Lindsay, Graeme Clark (Wet Wet Wet), Margarita Monet (Edge of Paradise), Revolushn, Roxanne Luciano, Mark Milovats, Stephen Devassy, Colosseum, Convergence, Jean Beauvoir (Plasmatics), Bria Lee, Femi Ojetunde, 40 Flow, Stacey Toy, Soul Rebels, Renee Leavitt, Abigale Kompst, Sophie Landsman, Rob Eberle, Amici, KD da Kid, Amber Adams, Cal Stamp, Gemma Louise Doyle, Domini, Ayden Skye, Colee, Mickey Burns (Profiles), and so many others....and need I say anything more regarding the actual show!

Let Me Help was founded by John "SohoJohnny" Pasquale after the passing of his mom from Covid. The mission of the non-profit is to "strive to help people whose lives and livelihoods have been affected in some way by an unforeseen circumstance or illness by raising money through the celebration of music, laughter and dance." In the words of SohoJohnny "we wish to spread music, joy and illumination to the human soul and spirit while helping others." The Let Me Help Foundation was proud to welcome it's Colleagues: Chords2Cure, Kathy Eldon and Creative Visions, Olya Kudinenko and Kids of Ukraine, Rock and Roll for Children, and Share & Care who all took part in the event.

The link for donations will be available....

The official website for Let Me Help, Inc may be found at https://www.letmehelpinc.org