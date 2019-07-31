St.Arnaud Share Animated Music Video For A SWEET SONG

Working with his brother, the renowned YouTube animator GingerPale, Ian St.Arnaud has released a music video for "A Sweet Song", the first single from his upcoming album, The Cost of Living. Pairing the chipper, doo-wop swing of Ian's infectious songwriting with a hilarious cartoon in which he's pursued by increasingly demanding animated lips, the video is a perfect way to experience the joy and reconciliation of St.Arnaud's music ahead of The Cost of Living's Fall 2019 release.

Check out the video here:

At 24 years old, Ian St. Arnaud found himself to be an old hand on the festival performer circuit, a University graduate, an accidental overdose survivor and at a loss for what to do with himself next. The previous fall his bandmate, friend, and at times antagonist, was hit by a train, thus dissolving his Americana/folk pop trio North of Here. Ian, the primary songwriter of North of Here, wanting to honour his band & the loss of his friend, reworked and rewrote the songs that make up the bulk of St.Arnaud's The Cost of Living, to be released in 2019. Teaming with producer Graham Lessard, St.Arnaud's debut album blends together goosebump-raising storytelling ability with a powerhouse indie band reminiscent of a trumpet-fuelled Andy Shauf, The Barr Brothers, or Whitney. St.Arnaud's songs takes head-on themes of death, loss and resilience with sardonic humour and heart-on-the-sleeve, puppy-love honesty.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You