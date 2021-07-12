Sparks Announce North American Headline Tour

The one and only Sparks have unveiled plans for an eagerly awaited North American headline tour. "Sparks Tour 2022" begins February 7, 2022 for two previously announced, sold out and sure-to-be-legendary nights at Los Angeles, CA's Walt Disney Concert Hall and then travels the continent through early April (see itinerary below). Fan Club presale begins Tuesday, July 13 at 10am (local). The Maeling List presale begins Wednesday, July 14 at 10am (local). General on-sales begin Friday, July 16 at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit allsparks.com.

Now entering their sixth decade, Los Angeles-based brothers Ron and Russell Mael remain as innovative, individualistic, and irresistible as ever before. Last month saw the North American release of Focus Features' The Sparks Brothers, a landmark new documentary from director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Baby Driver). Hailed by Rolling Stone as "one of the most entertaining music documentaries in years," the feature-length film takes audiences on a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with Sparks, joined by such celebrity fans as Flea, Björk, Beck, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Neil Gaiman, and more all celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks. The Sparks Brothers is now playing in select theatres across North America; for showtimes, please visit www.focusfeatures.com/the-sparks-brothers. Its availability via on-demand will be announced soon.

In addition, Annette, the much-anticipated new musical film written by Sparks, directed by revolutionary French director Leos Carax (Holy Motors, Pola X), starring Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Helberg, had its critically acclaimed world premiere earlier this month as the opening film at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Annette will arrive in U.S. theatres on Friday, August 6 before streaming in the U.S. exclusively via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 20.

Annette - which began life as an intended Sparks album but was transformed into a musical film after the Maels met Carax - was heralded this spring with the soundtrack's "So May We Start," performed by Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and Simon Helberg and available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. A special Annette - Cannes Edition (Selections From The Soundtrack) arrives via Sony Soundtracks/Milan Records this month on CD, vinyl and digital HERE.

Sparks' 2022 tour continues a milestone season for the brothers Mael, following last year's release of their acclaimed 25th studio album, A STEADY DRIP, DRIP, DRIP, available now via BMG at all music retailers and streaming services. The album - which includes such scintillating singles as "iPhone," "One For The Ages," "Lawnmower," and "Left Out In The Cold," all of which are joined by official music videos streaming now at YouTube - was met by universal applause around the globe, with Uncut declaring it to be "filled to the brim with the usual abundance of trademark lyrical zingers, tenacious earworm melodies and stylistic zigzags," adding, "It's enough to make most of us feel irredeemably lazy and dull-witted."

SPARKS TOUR 2022

FEBRUARY

7 - 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall

MARCH

11 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

14 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

15 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

18 - St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre

19 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

24 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival*

25 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

26 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

28 - New York, NY - The Town Hall

30 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre

APRIL

1 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

2 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

* Big Ears Festival tickets on sale at a later date