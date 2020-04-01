Spafford to Release Full Steamboat Springs Show

Spafford to Release Full Steamboat Springs Show

Spafford has announced that they will release their full show from Steamboat Springs earlier this year with an exclusive video premiere tonight, April 1 at 9 pm ET. Tune in to watch it live on YouTube or Facebook.

Spafford opened the show with a cover of The Allman Brothers' "Whipping Post" in celebration of ABB's 50th anniversary. The show also included several originals including "Virtual Bean Dip" and "Salamander Song."

3/10/20 | Schmiggity's | Steamboat, CO

Set One: Whipping Post*, Windmill, Simon & Lilly, Leave The Light On

Set Two: All In, My Road (My Road) > Legend, Virtual Bean Dip > Salamander Song

Encore: I Shall Be Released^

*Allman Brothers Band

^Bob Dylan

Spafford are known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams, Spafford paints a picture in real-time each night with a musical palette known only to each other. It's a private language comprised of both their talent as musicians as well as their formidable catalog of influences, spanning 90's alt-rock radio hits to Steely Dan and The Crystal Method. Each and every Spafford show is a sonic pilgrimage, the journey of a team of musicians so in tune with each other that a single note communicates intent and purpose. Spafford is amongst the most creative and hard-traveling bands on the contemporary jam scene, performing countless sold-out headline dates along with high profile festival sets at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Firefly Music Festival, and many others.

spafford.net



