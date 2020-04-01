Spafford to Release Full Steamboat Springs Show

Spafford has announced that they will release their full show from Steamboat Springs earlier this year with an exclusive video premiere tonight, April 1 at 9 pm ET. Tune in to watch it live on YouTube or Facebook.

Spafford opened the show with a cover of The Allman Brothers' "Whipping Post" in celebration of ABB's 50th anniversary. The show also included several originals including "Virtual Bean Dip" and "Salamander Song."

3/10/20 | Schmiggity's | Steamboat, CO

Set One: Whipping Post*, Windmill, Simon & Lilly, Leave The Light On

Set Two: All In, My Road (My Road) > Legend, Virtual Bean Dip > Salamander Song

Encore: I Shall Be Released^

*Allman Brothers Band

^Bob Dylan

Spafford are known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams, Spafford paints a picture in real-time each night with a musical palette known only to each other. It's a private language comprised of both their talent as musicians as well as their formidable catalog of influences, spanning 90's alt-rock radio hits to Steely Dan and The Crystal Method. Each and every Spafford show is a sonic pilgrimage, the journey of a team of musicians so in tune with each other that a single note communicates intent and purpose. Spafford is amongst the most creative and hard-traveling bands on the contemporary jam scene, performing countless sold-out headline dates along with high profile festival sets at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Firefly Music Festival, and many others.

