Southern Poet/songwriter Danielle Howle Releases 'Current'

It brings the eclectic Lowcountry artist full circle, as Kill Rock Stars put out her 1999 album, Catalog.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards

Southern Poet/songwriter Danielle Howle Releases 'Current'

South Carolina songwriter-poet Danielle Howle is releasing her powerful new album, Current, today on indie label Kill Rock Stars Nashville. It brings the eclectic Lowcountry artist full circle, as Kill Rock Stars put out her 1999 album, Catalog.

Southern to the bone with a refreshingly guileless approach to her art, Howle captivates audiences with her stunning vocal ability — she actually scats on this record — contagious energy, and seasoned songwriting skills. Howle has lived a million lives in one, releasing well over a dozen studio albums in a four-decade career that has traversed genres, all while endlessly exploring the depths of the human condition.

“I've been watching this Earth for a long time, and it's still fascinating,” she says, reflecting on her work to date. “I find wonder in everything on some level. I'm still curious and captivated by the human experience; I'm a current reporter on that.

"I wanted to be folk as f*ck, man,” she laughs, adding, “I hope the music will inspire people to have a beautiful life. I hope my songs are their friends. I hope to make someone happy – for my music to be a blanket or a coat.”

Over the years, she's been compared to Patsy Cline, Nina Simone, and author Flannery O'Connor. The New York Times called her “an extraordinary mind, a southern storyteller with a gorgeous sense of melody that should be pouring out of stereos everywhere,” and Newsweek wrote, “Howle sounds as soothing as Karen Carpenter, as graceful as k.d.lang and as Saturday-night worn as Patsy Cline.”

These days, Howle hosts songwriting workshops and retreats in South Carolina's Lowcountry and is artist in residence at Awendaw Green, a venue and recording studio located in the Francis Marion National Forest. She's opened for legends like Bob Dylan and Bonnie Raitt, and was a close friend of the late singer/songwriter Elliott Smith, but Howle doesn't focus on, nor does she live in the past: Her head and her heart are in the present with the exuberant, unfiltered songs she's given us on Current.

For more on Danielle Howle and tour dates go to: www.daniellehowle.com.

UPCOMING DATES:

THU, 11/02 NoMa Warehouse - Columbia, SC

FRI, 11/03 The White Gallery - Mt. Pleasant, SC

SAT, 11/18 Private Event - Atlanta, GA 

SUN, 12/03 Mt Tabor Lutheran Church - Columbia, SC, Christmas on the Mount

PHOTO CREDIT: BRENNAN WESLEY



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Ally Brooke Unwraps Her Holiday EP Under The Tree Photo
Ally Brooke Unwraps Her Holiday EP 'Under The Tree'

You better watch out, you better not pout! I'm telling you why: Multi-platinum global pop superstar and EMMY-Award winner Ally Brooke is coming to town with the release of her highly anticipated holiday EP Under The Tree, out now.

2
Audrey Nuna Unveils New Single Cellulite Photo
Audrey Nuna Unveils New Single 'Cellulite'

AUDREY NUNA continues to blaze a trail with her latest single, 'Cellulite.' One of the first tracks written for her forthcoming body of work; 'Cellulite' finds AUDREY NUNA turning inwards while tapping into a whole new genre that she coins, 'Rage n B,' marrying 'the sentiment of RnB' to 'the harsh edge of rage type beats.' Watch the video!

3
Take That Reveal Title Track From Upcoming Album This Life Photo
Take That Reveal Title Track From Upcoming Album 'This Life'

This Life is the third single from the album, following 'Windows' and 'Brand New Sun.' The band's legacy includes over 45 million records sold worldwide and 12 UK Number 1 hits. They recorded the album in iconic studios such as New York's Electric Lady Studios and Nashville's Historic RCA Studio A.

4
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Star Candiace Releases Fine Whine Photo
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Star Candiace Releases 'Fine Whine'

Candice recharges her fan-favorite single 'Fine Whine' with a new release. Stay tuned for the official music video premiering on Friday, November 10. The single will also be featured in MTV's upcoming film Noah's Arc, premiering this winter. Fans can tune into Season 8 of Real Housewives of Potomac to watch CANDIACE on screen.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SIX
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
SWEENEY TODD