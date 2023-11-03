Southern Poet/songwriter Danielle Howle Releases 'Current'

South Carolina songwriter-poet Danielle Howle is releasing her powerful new album, Current, today on indie label Kill Rock Stars Nashville. It brings the eclectic Lowcountry artist full circle, as Kill Rock Stars put out her 1999 album, Catalog.

Southern to the bone with a refreshingly guileless approach to her art, Howle captivates audiences with her stunning vocal ability — she actually scats on this record — contagious energy, and seasoned songwriting skills. Howle has lived a million lives in one, releasing well over a dozen studio albums in a four-decade career that has traversed genres, all while endlessly exploring the depths of the human condition.

“I've been watching this Earth for a long time, and it's still fascinating,” she says, reflecting on her work to date. “I find wonder in everything on some level. I'm still curious and captivated by the human experience; I'm a current reporter on that.

"I wanted to be folk as f*ck, man,” she laughs, adding, “I hope the music will inspire people to have a beautiful life. I hope my songs are their friends. I hope to make someone happy – for my music to be a blanket or a coat.”

Over the years, she's been compared to Patsy Cline, Nina Simone, and author Flannery O'Connor. The New York Times called her “an extraordinary mind, a southern storyteller with a gorgeous sense of melody that should be pouring out of stereos everywhere,” and Newsweek wrote, “Howle sounds as soothing as Karen Carpenter, as graceful as k.d.lang and as Saturday-night worn as Patsy Cline.”

These days, Howle hosts songwriting workshops and retreats in South Carolina's Lowcountry and is artist in residence at Awendaw Green, a venue and recording studio located in the Francis Marion National Forest. She's opened for legends like Bob Dylan and Bonnie Raitt, and was a close friend of the late singer/songwriter Elliott Smith, but Howle doesn't focus on, nor does she live in the past: Her head and her heart are in the present with the exuberant, unfiltered songs she's given us on Current.

For more on Danielle Howle and tour dates go to: www.daniellehowle.com.

UPCOMING DATES:

THU, 11/02 NoMa Warehouse - Columbia, SC

FRI, 11/03 The White Gallery - Mt. Pleasant, SC

SAT, 11/18 Private Event - Atlanta, GA

SUN, 12/03 Mt Tabor Lutheran Church - Columbia, SC, Christmas on the Mount

PHOTO CREDIT: BRENNAN WESLEY