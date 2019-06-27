Southern Halo Joins Pepsi MidAmerica's Country4Country Kickoff Concert Lineup

Fast-rising dynamic sister trio Southern Halo has joined Pepsi MidAmerica's Country4Country campaign and will take the stage at the official kickoff concert on July 21 in Marion, IL at Rent One Park. Headliners include Country superstars Lady Antebellum, platinum-selling artist Chris Janson, Billboard "Artist to Watch" Jordan Davis, and rising Country artist Tucker Beathard. Opening acts scheduled to appear alongside Southern Halo are Ashlyn Grayce, James Robert Webb, Lexanna and Elvie Shane.

The Country4Country campaign's focus is to raise awareness and funds for veteran organizations, including Honor Flight, Folds of Honor and Wounded Warrior Project; the effort will continue with a summer-long 32 MILLION on-can promotion across various national markets, and more information on the concert can be found athttps://pepsimidamerica.com/country-4-country-kickoff-concert/.

Southern Halo joins the concert roster with their latest hit single, "Sunshine," lighting up the summer airwaves with a punchy, up-beat attitude and the group's signature sibling vocal harmonies. The companion music video is sizzling, racking up plays at numerous heavy-hitting entertainment outlets with a current reach of 35+ MILLION household viewers. The "Sunshine" video can now be seen on: Heartland TV, Sidewalks Entertainment, DECTV.TV,IndiMusicTV and additional outlets.

The group's recent performance of the song on WSMV-TV's Today in Nashville showcased the trio's high-energy style, and with the Memorial Day social media-only release of "Every Soldier," the sisters shared their respect for those who serve. The group just debuted "in-the-round" at the world-famous Bluebird Café in Nashville and continues an ongoing radio promotion tour in support of "Sunshine."

Upcoming shows include:

7.3.19 @ WDGG Radio 18th Annual Dawg Dazzle - Huntington, WV

7.4.19 @ WFRE Radio Party In The Park - Frederick, Maryland

7.20.19 @ The Long Creek Roundup - Long Creek, NB CANADA

7.21.19 @ Country 4 Country Pepsi Kick Off concert - Marion, IL

7.26.19 @ The Bar(n) at Paint Fork Concert - Barnardsville, NC

8.1.19 @ KIAI Radio "In the Round" St. Jude Fundraiser - Mason City, IA

8.10.19 @ KFGE Radio Frog Fest - Lincoln, NE

8.15.19 @ WFRY Radio Showcase - Watertown, NY

8.31.19 @ Fawkes Fest - Cape Girardeau, MO

9.13.19 @ Beach & Barbeque Festival - Seaside Heights, NJ

9.21.19 @ Chillin on the Gulf Coast - Gulfport, MS

10.12.19 @ Charleston Gateway Festival - Charleston, MS





Related Articles View More Music Stories