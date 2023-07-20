Soul/Pop Collective Reimagines Keane's 'Somewhere Only We Know'

Their upcoming EP 'Splinters,' will be released on September 15th.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Soul/Pop Collective Reimagines Keane's 'Somewhere Only We Know'

As they approach the highly anticipated release of their upcoming EP 'Splinters,' on September 15th, the soulful and innovative NYC-based collective Gideon King & City Blog (GKCB) have unveiled their latest single, a heartfelt and captivating rendition of the beloved hit "Somewhere Only We Know.”

Originally written and performed by the British rock band Keane, GKCB's reinterpretation showcases the exceptional vocal talents of renowned NYC-based vocalist Ashley Hess, and the group reimagines the classic song with their signature blend of complexity and soulful expression. Such a great song…sad and beautiful,” comments guitarist and founder Gideon King. “This is one of my favorite songs ever. Thank you, Keane, for this beautiful expression."

At the heart of GKCB's rendition of "Somewhere Only We Know" lies the soulful and captivating voice of vocalist Ashley Hess. Having joined the collective in 2021, Ashley has become an integral part of GKCB's musical journey, and her rich, emotive vocals lend an evocative quality to the track. The band's creative process thrives on an open-ended dialogue among its diverse members, resulting in a cohesive fusion of pop, soul, rock, and jazz influences.

The release of “Somewhere Only We Know” follows the band’s most recent single “Turn Off The Sky,” a breezy, introspective ballad about the ebbs and flows of relationship that evokes the stillness and calm of a cool spring night. Released alongside an in-studio video featuring the renowned vocalist Michael Mayo, “Turn Off The Sky” highlights City Blog’s signature blend of complex chord sequences, rhythms, and abstract lyrical patterns. 

As the founder and primary songwriter in Gideon King & City Blog, Gideon takes inspiration from the streets of his native New York City, and with artistic input from the band’s core collaborators, channels it into vibrantly varied fusion-pop.

“I call the band a ‘blog’ because it is an open-ended dialogue with a lot of people contributing their perspectives. When we create, it’s like controlled chaos. We sift through competing ideas, chipping away at the song until it has discernible features.  We refine the madness,” Gideon notes, adding, “the music reflects my love of jazz and pop and rock and classical.”

Gideon is a self-taught virtuosic guitarist who has been hailed by the Huffington Post as “a musical genius…playing some of the most complex and satisfying music you may ever hear.” His soul/funk/jazz-fusion juggernaut has been favorably compared to Steely Dan blended and  Stevie Wonder, exploring funk, balmy 1970’s classic rock, piano ballads, R&B, soul-pop, and fusion.

He’s a cleverly-poetic lyricist who pens impressionistic songs that don’t rely on linear narratives, and the band has earned accolades from outlets like All About Jazz, Jazziz, OffBeat Magazine, and American Songwriter, among other outlets. 

Gideon King & City Blog appears regularly at venerable NYC venues such as City Winery, Joe’s Pub, and the Blue Note. The group also has the rare distinction of being joined by such masterful musicians as John Scofield (Charlies Mingus, Miles Davis), sax legend Donny McCaslin (David Bowie, Bobby McFerrin), renowned “Bayou-soul” singer-songwriter Marc Broussard, and SNL bassist James Genus (Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea), among others. 

Gideon is a polymath who deeply explores woodworking and carpentry. As a craftsman himself, he favors boutique guitar builders, including Buscarino, Marchione, and Traphagen for the devotion they put into their craft. “There is something magical about an instrument made for you by an incredible luthier. When you hold the instrument, it almost challenges you to do it justice,” Gideon shares. 

Originally, Gideon conceived of City Blog as having a fluid membership where he would serve as the common denominator and other musicians would rotate in. His approach was informed by Steely Dan where the right cast of musicians would be summoned on a song by song basis. However, over time the band has coalesced around an 8-person configuration.

Gideon King & City Blog features three distinctive vocalists. Caleb Hawley is a noted solo artist who has recorded with Vulfpeck guitar ace Cory Wong. Sonny Step has worked with Ricky Martin, Rihanna, and Solange, among others. Ashley Hess is a renowned NYC-based vocalist who joined the GKCB collective in 2021. Other vocalists have included Alita Moses (touring the world with Jacob Collier) and Brendan Fletcher.

The band is rounded out by A-list musicians that include Grammy© nominated drummer Jake Goldbas, drums, percussion (Dave Brubeck, Aretha Franklin, Christian McBride, and the Broadway productions of The Color Purpleand Dear Evan Hansen), Jeff Hanley, bass (Will Bernard, Morgan James, Doug Wamble), Zach Mullings drums, percussion (Lauryn Hill, Billy Porter, AJ Mitchell), and musical director and keyboardist Bryan Reeder (Euan Morto, Chris Norton).

“I am basically looking for the best musical athletes to serve the song,” Gideon shares. “Our drummer Jake helped me handpick our lineup and we’ve really become a unit with open communication.”

Stay tuned for continued updates.



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

