Sophie Meiers Unveils New EP 'crawl__space'; Final Installment Of Their 'Portals' Trilogy

The first invitation to sophie's universe was the dreamlike world of ‘shine__space' (May 2023).

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 2 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Sophie Meiers Unveils New EP 'crawl__space'; Final Installment Of Their 'Portals' Trilogy

Throughout the course of a year, DTLA-based multimedia artist sophie meiers (they/them) has steadily released collections of interconnected music they call portals; a trilogy of EP's with each one encapsulating its own distinct sound, world and visual aesthetic. Today, they reach the final stretch of their ambitious project with the third and final portal, crawl__space out now via Epitaph Records.

 “To be able to capture a moment with sound is — in itself — magic,” sophie muses. “Vivid stories can be etched into airwaves forever. Music is a universal language — the ability to freeze time. It's an exploration of the meaning of human mortality.”

The first invitation to sophie's universe was the dreamlike world of ‘shine__space' (May 2023). Sonically, the first portal revolves around cutting sequenced synths, arpeggiators, and resampled audio — vocal chops reminiscent of a digital age. Drenched in chrome and reflecting blue and purple light, sophie describes shine__space as the gateway; the space outside of the house past the windows and the sky.

“When I listen to music, I see and experience vivid imagery — sounds have smells, environments, and textures to me.” This is the main inspiration behind their portals — to be able to translate the elaborate visions in their imagination into the real world. Threaded with surreal, euphoric stories that suspend you in an anodized environment — shine__space invites you to observe these preserved moments through an out-of-body experience.

Leaving behind the artificial wonderland, sophie then leads us into the plush environment of spark__space (August 2023). Representing warmth, organic matter and the worldly, in reference to their 3-part project being a “house”, sophie says spark__space is “the structure, the building, the living room”.

It feels like flushed cheeks, comforting fabrics, and delirious longing, with songwriting that explores the nuances of mundane human experiences: the feeling of lust, attachment, devotion, and change. sophie explains, “If the character for shine__space is a posthuman reflection of myself, spark__space is the most stripped back, primal version of who I am. Open, vulnerable, material.” As the project winds to a close, you will find yourself at the end of a long, narrow hall — where a stairwell leads from the comfort of the flame into a darker, shrouded basement.

Painting a disruptive picture of sickness, perversion and self-destruction, sophie views ‘crawl__space' as the place where secrets go to hide. Sonically, the final portal centers around distorted guitars and crushed drums with haunting vocals colliding with morbid lyrics.

Fascinated by the mysteries concealed behind day-to-day life, sophie set out to explore the darkness behind that veil, stating, “I want to talk about the parts of humans' lives that we don't begin to admit to ourselves — dirtiness, sickness, struggle, immorality, perversion.” The final piece the dark new project embodies the muck and grime inside of us all — confessions of obsession, self-destruction and violent fairy tales. Winding down with a somber lullaby, sophie guides you to the end of the basement where you find a window shaped like you.

Buckle in, and step into the first doorway of this alternate universe. It's everything you never imagined.

Hailing from a small mountain town in Colorado, sophie meiers became obsessed with music at a young age, propelled by the myriad of resources that the internet holds. They left home at 15, paving their own way through creative ingenuity and a DIY mindset that carries into their art and work ethic.

Existing on a plane all their own, sophie has created a surrealist alternate universe for their art to live, melding their passions for writing, visual artistry, and producing with an aesthetic uniquely theirs. Their experimental production, sultry vocals, and lyrical honesty have garnered them 700K monthly listeners, with their talents recognized and celebrated by Nylon, The FADER, PAPER Magazine, Billboard, Consequence, i-D, Lyrical Lemonade and more.   

Photo by Lindsey Nico Mann



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Tanner Adell Infuses Holiday Spirit With Hot Pink Christmas Photo
Tanner Adell Infuses Holiday Spirit With 'Hot Pink Christmas'

The holiday spirit is seen through rose-colored lenses and filled with blushing tinsel in this female-driven festive melody. With dreamy vocals, a punchy beat and twists on your favorite holiday tunes, this song will be the decadent topping to your upcoming holiday playlist.

2
Steven Wilson Joins Forces With Manic Street Preachers for New Remix Photo
Steven Wilson Joins Forces With Manic Street Preachers for New Remix

One of the undisputed highlights of Wilson’s groundbreaking seventh solo album, THE HARMONY CODEX, the track was completely reimagined by the legendary Welsh rock band at their South Wales studio earlier this year, twisting the original version’s fragile electronic soul into something claustrophobic, gothic, and intense.

3
Frida Kill Shares New Single Demons Photo
Frida Kill Shares New Single 'Demons'

Frida Kill's sound is equal parts post-punk revival, filthy garage rock and experimental noise. Frida Kill's music melds relatable grooves that point to a time when rock n' roll was more visceral than cerebral and pairs that with Avant Garde flourishes synonymous with the sound of New York City's most iconic bands.

4
Nickelback Add European Dates to Get Rollin World Tour Photo
Nickelback Add European Dates to 'Get Rollin'' World Tour

After a 2023 North American run, the European tour, produced by Live Nation, will hit 12 cities across 8 countries kicking off on Thursday 16 May at Glasgow's OVO Hydro in Scotland, with stops in Manchester, London, Birmingham, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Cologne, Zurich, Bologna, Vienna, and Prague. Don't miss out on these 12 dates across 8 countries!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
& JULIET