Sophie Ellis-Bextor Releases 'Murder On The Dancefloor' On 7' Vinyl For The First Time After SALTBURN Resurgence

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will release one of her most loved and successful songs ‘Murder on the Dancefloor' on 7” vinyl for the first time following the track charting back in the Top Ten at #8 for the first time in 22 years last week. Alongside the limited edition red 7”, she will also release a limited-edition red CD single, both are now available to pre-order here for release on 16th February through Polydor/Universal Music Recordings.



She has also shared a 7-track ‘Murder on the Dancefloor' EP, featuring ‘Murder on the Dancefloor' alongside the original B-Side ‘Never Let Me Down', the Extended Album Version and remixes from Jewels & Stone, Danny D, Hq and Twin Murder. All tracks were originally released in 2001 but the majority are brand new to streaming services.



After featuring in the epic final scene of Emerald Fennell's recently released & much talked about film ‘Saltburn', Sophie's popular 2001 hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor' has seen a huge resurgence. Old and new fans are streaming the track and the song is being used as a trending audio for millions of videos on both Instagram and TikTok. The song continues to climb the charts and hit the Top Ten on Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music in the UK this week, seeing Sophie's monthly listeners on Spotify increase to 8.35M.



‘Murder on the Dancefloor' became a Top Ten hit worldwide on release 22-years ago, charting at #2 in the UK, within the Top Three in Australia, New Zealand and four European countries and reaching #9 in the US Billboard Maxi-Singles sales chart. The iconic video, which is now available in 4K for the first time, sees a cunning Sophie compete in a dance competition and deceptively get rid of her fellow contestants. The video was filmed by Sophie Muller and was one of their first videos together, beginning a long working relationship that still continues today.



The limited-edition 7” red vinyl will feature the original artwork with a Saltburn-inspired reverse sleeve. The A-side is the original version of ‘Murder on the Dancefloor' and the B-side is the popular remix from Jewels & Stone originally released in 2001. The CD single will also feature a Saltburn-inspired reverse sleeve and the original version of the song, alongside three bonus tracks, including the remix versions from Jewels & Stone, Danny D and the Extended Album Version.