Sophia Petro To Illuminate The Pop Music Scene With Upcoming Anthem, 'Rosé Glow'

Sophia Petro releases her eagerly awaited single, 'Rosé Glow', bursting with mesmerising, catchy melodies and relatable storytelling lyricism.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Sophia Petro To Illuminate The Pop Music Scene With Upcoming Anthem, 'Rosé Glow'

Sophia Petro To Illuminate The Pop Music Scene With Upcoming Anthem, 'Rosé Glow'

As a prelude to her upcoming EP, 'The 11th Hour', rising Australian pop artist, Sophia Petro releases her eagerly awaited single, 'Rosé Glow', bursting with mesmerising, catchy melodies and relatable storytelling lyricism.

The heart and soul of 'Rosé Glow' lie in its compelling narrative. Sophia Petro paints a vivid picture of the exhilarating experience of getting ready for a night out with friends. As the chorus unfolds, she delves into the secret yearnings for a deeper connection with someone who captures her heart amidst the bustling energy of a social gathering. The song encapsulates those fleeting moments when the "rosé glow" casts an enchanting spell, blurring the lines between reality and possibility.

Produced and mixed by Gabrielle Emery (EMEREE) and mastered by Darren Ziesing, the creative process behind 'Rosé Glow' was a collaborative effort between Sophia Petro and producer Gabrielle Emery. Together, they crafted a vibrant and catchy pop anthem that embodies the joy and anticipation of a night out. Sophia states "Gabrielle put down a vibe (the iconic guitar lick at the beginning of the track) and I pulled up my notes app on my phone and started writing down lyric ideas. We wrote up until the end of the first chorus and then I took it home and wrote the remainder of the song that very night because I was so inspired!"

Melbourne, Australian artist, Sophia Petro's musical style can be described as a fusion of folk and country with a modern pop-infused twist. Drawing inspiration from icons like Taylor Swift, Maisie Peters, and Gretta Ray, Sophia Petro uses her songwriting prowess to express her own emotions and experiences, connecting deeply with her audience through her relatable storytelling.

As an artist, Sophia Petro's journey has been shaped by her love for writing and storytelling. From an early age, she found solace in songwriting, using music to process and express her emotions. Influenced by her father, a musician, and her mother, a talented writer, Sophia Petro's artistic path was destined to intertwine with her passion for creating evocative and heartfelt music.

Beyond her musical inspirations, Sophia Petro finds inspiration in the simple joys of life. From walks in nature to good times with friends and family, she cherishes the moments that bring a sense of happiness and connection. Guided by her Greek heritage and a deep love of music, Sophia Petro's music reflects her desire to create an intimate bond with her listeners, offering them a friend and confidant through her songs.

As she prepares for the release of "Rosé Glow" and her upcoming EP, 'The 11th Hour', Sophia Petro invites her audience to join her on this journey of self-expression, vulnerability, and musical exploration. Stay tuned for more exciting news and releases from this talented pop artist.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Travis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project Country Chapel Photo
Travis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project 'Country Chapel'

Produced by Dave Cobb at Georgia May Studio in Savannah, Georgia, Country Chapel seamlessly blends traditional church harmonies with Tritt's signature award-winning vocal style, offering a unique and inspiring listening experience. This long-awaited Gospel project promises to be a defining milestone in Tritt's illustrious career.

2
Video: Alis Vibe Releases Surfing the Light Visual Photo
Video: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' Visual

Alis Vibe's influences include Freddie Mercury, the iconic visionary Lady Gaga, and other extraordinary and modern artists like Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa. However, behind her pop sensibilities is are influences from folk, soul, and blues artists such as Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse, Tracy Chapman, Joss Stone and Etta James. Watch the video!

3
Jo Dee Messinas Latest Single Just To Be Loved In Mediabases Top 100 Photo
Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' In Mediabase's Top 100

Jo Dee Messina, the multi-platinum-selling artist, has once again captured the hearts of fans and critics alike with her newest release, 'Just to Be Loved.' The song, a powerful and heartfelt track, showcases Messina's exceptional vocal prowess and emotional depth, leaving critics and fans moved and inspired.

4
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival Drew 75,000 Music Fans Photo
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival Drew 75,000 Music Fans

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2023 has come to a roaring and triumphant end, bringing together 75,000 music fans for three action-packed days of music, body art and horror-themed attractions at the site of the historic Ohio State Reformatory (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption) in Mansfield, Ohio.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
MOULIN ROUGE!