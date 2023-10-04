Sophia Agranovich Releases ALBUM LEAF: PIANO WORKS BY FELIX MENDELSSOHN

Internationally acclaimed virtuoso concert pianist, recording artist, educator and artistic director, Sophia Agranovich, will release her 11th solo piano album since 2010 - "Album Leaf: Piano Works by Felix Mendelssohn" on November 3, 2023. This album had already received many rave reviews.

The album consists of a three-movement sonata, the nineteen-part "Variations sérieuses", Albumblatt, Caprice in A minor, four etudes and Rondo Capriccioso. The album includes an eight-page booklet written by Sophia that includes a short biography of Mendelssohn as well as her thoughts and the history of the music that is included on the album.

"Agranovich is the great tragedian of the piano... Her feeling for tragedy makes the music sound almost overwhelming in its intensity...Every note is imbued with feeling; indeed, the opening movement is so expressively played that you almost feel like crying, so deep is her emotional commitment..."

"The range of moods encompassed is enormous...Her performance has passion, humor, beauty, and above all, deep conviction. The recorded sound of her Steinway D is natural and full, and her program notes are illuminating."

"Five stars: A superlative recital of piano music by Mendelsohn"

***

Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy was a prominent composer, pianist, organist, conductor, teacher, altruistic and generous supporter of musicians and, according to Schumann, "the Mozart of the nineteenth century, the most brilliant musician, the one who most clearly sees through the contradictions of the age and for the first time reconciles them."

The masterpieces on this album are not often recorded and most of them are rarely performed live. They demand virtuosic technique of the highest order, and at the same time are deeply emotional. They mesmerize by tremendous amount of emotional nuances, sound textures and coloration, ranging from poetic intimacy and serene meditation to tragedy and overwhelming drama.

More information, reviews, video, listening and pre-order links: https://sophiagranovich.com/album-leaf.

Sophia Agranovich is a multi-award-winning pianist, recording artist, educator and artistic director, described as "a bold, daring pianist in the tradition of the Golden Age Romantics", "a tigress of the keyboard" - Fanfare. Her performances are mesmerizing audiences by the "orison of uncommon beauty" - Audiophile, "magnificent shading and superior musicianship" - American Record Guide. Among her venues are Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Théâtre Na Loba, Kaiser Hall, Ehrbarsaal, Gesellschaft für Musiktheater, Teatro di Marcello. She is collaborating with renowned musicians and members of major orchestras. Her albums and live concerts are broadcast on major stations worldwide. A Steinway Artist, Sophia Agranovich earned Bachelor and Master Degrees at Juilliard School, holding a full scholarship and teaching Fellowship, and continued Doctoral studies at Columbia University. She is a NARAS voting member, artistic director of classical music series at the Watchung Arts Center, and a Program Chair of Music Educators Association of NJ.

More about Sophia Agranovich: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sophia_Agranovich.