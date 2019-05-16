Sony/ATV Promotes David Ventura and Tim Major to Head UK Operations

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Chairman and CEO Jon Platt has announced that David Ventura and Tim Major will head up the company's UK operations.

Ventura is promoted to President & Co-Managing Director and Major to Co-Managing Director as part of a new-look UK senior leadership team at the world's No. 1 music publisher. Both report to Jon Platt and take up their new roles with immediate effect.

They will be supported by William Booth who is promoted to EVP, Chief Operating Officer and will report to Ventura and Major.

Jon Platt said: "Our UK company is critical to the global success of Sony/ATV, so I am delighted to have two exceptionally experienced and talented executives leading it. David Ventura has a rare gift for A&R that brings out the best in our songwriters and builds enduring, successful careers. David's abilities are complemented by Tim Major's incisive legal skills and business acumen. I am confident that our UK team will deliver our strategy of making Sony/ATV the ultimate home for songwriters."

David Ventura said: "This new role is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I am grateful to Jon for the confidence and trust he has placed in me. I am very lucky to be entering into this new chapter with Tim Major who is incredible as my partner. I believe we complement each other very well and our dynamic is without doubt a motivating force. We are so privileged to work with extraordinary songwriters and family here at Sony/ATV. I am ready to get started!"

Tim Major said: "It's an honour to be given this opportunity at such an exciting time for the company. David and I have forged a strong partnership over the years and we share a clear vision for the future. I'm very excited about what we can achieve together. We are also very fortunate to benefit from the experience, wisdom and knowledge of William in his new role. Jon has shown tremendous faith in the existing UK team and we look forward to working with him and ensuring that our songwriters and partners continue the phenomenal run of success that they have been enjoying."

David Ventura joined EMI Music Publishing's London office in 2010 as VP, European Creative having previously served as Creative Director of NRJ Music, part of the leading Paris-based NRJ multimedia group. He moved across to Sony/ATV in 2012 following the acquisition of EMI Music Publishing as VP, A&R Europe and was made Head of A&R, UK in 2015 when he took on the additional title of SVP, International. Among the artists and songwriters he has signed or worked with are Clean Bandit, Martin Solveig, Passenger, Kygo, Jorja Smith, Sigrid, Two Inch Punch, JP Cooper, Mark Ralph, Becky Hill, Louis The Child and, more recently, Octavian, Banx & Ranx, Camelphat and Skepta.

Tim Major joined Sony/ATV UK in 2013 as Legal & Business Affairs Manager and was promoted to Director of Legal & Business Affairs in 2014 and to General Counsel/VP, Legal & Business Affairs three years later. Having trained as a solicitor at London law firm Russell-Cooke, he started his career at UK recorded music industry trade association the BPI in 2007 as an in-house lawyer before joining Universal Records in 2011 as Legal & Business Affairs Manager for Commercial Media Partnerships & Globe.

William Booth joined Sony/ATV UK in 2012 as Deputy Managing Director from PRS for Music where he was Director of Licensing. He was Deputy Managing Director of EMI Music Publishing UK, which is now part of Sony/ATV, from 2003 and 2010 and before that spent 10 years at Sony/ATV as SVP, Europe. He also worked at London Records and began his legal career at London law firms Clintons and Harbottle & Lewis.

