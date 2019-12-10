Sonny Fodera x Dom Dolla Announce Major US Co-Headline Shows in 2020

Following the success of their sold-out co-headlining North American tour earlier this fall, Australian house maestros Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla are reuniting for a second run of shows across the US.

Kicking off on February 14 at The Midway in San Francisco, the duo will be delivering their dance floor-ready grooves to the iconic Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 15, before a final show at Mission Ballroom in Denver on February 16.

With over 40 million streams on Spotify and Apple Music, Sonny Fodera is one of the most in-demand producers in house music. This summer saw the release of his fourth full-length album Rise, a 12-track project featuring soulful vocals and infectious singles including "Into You", "Give Me A Reason", and "Scratch My Back". Most recently, Sonny joined forces with MK on their collaboration "One Night", an irresistible slice of piano-led house, which the pair performed during a surprise b2b set on an underground train in Berlin.

Melbourne producer Dom Dolla has seen a meteoric rise to fame following the release of his global tech-house anthem "Take It", which earned him the title of 'Future Star of 2019' by Pete Tong, 'One To Watch' by Billboard Dance, and 'Breakout Artist of the Year' by Dancing Astronaut. The 2 x ARIA nominated artist has now bolstered his flair for creating hypnotic hits with the release of "San Frandisco", which rapidly flew to the #1 most played track on triple j. Dom's production prowess recently caught the attention of pop sensation Dua Lipa, who enlisted him to remix her disco-inflected single "Don't Start Now".

Sonny Fodera x Dom Dolla Tour Dates

Tickets for Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla's 2020 US tour are on sale to the public on Friday, December 13 at 10:00am local time at sonnyxdom.com.



February 14 - The Midway - San Francisco, CA

February 15 - Shrine Expo Hall - Los Angeles, CA

February 16 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO





