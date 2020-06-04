Sonic Boom Shares Visuals For 'Tawkin Techno'

Ahead of his much anticipated LP All Things Being Equal, Peter Kember, aka Sonic Boom, debuts a new video for "Tawkin Techno". The new track comes after singles "Just Imagine", "The Way That You Live", and "Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper)".

"Tawkin Techno"'s visuals, created by JP from Special Cases, dive deep into molecular biology - blood cells, synapses, and strands of DNA take center stage as the music chatters and builds. As these molecules wriggle and divide, a modern dance routine is superimposed against them, paralleling the micro with the macro. It all plays into All Things Being Equal's exploration of the interconnectedness of all forms of matter.

Preorder All Things Being Equal HERE

2020's All Things Being Equal updates the Sonic Boom discography with a second solo LP, and his first for Carpark Records - home to several artists Kember has produced and mixed for in the past.

Through regenerative stories told backwards and forwards, Kember explores dichotomies both zen and fearsome, reverential of his analog toolkit and protective of the plants and trees that support our lives. It urges one to be macro-comprehensive and micro-incisive, to respond deliberately and effectively at this critical time in the history of humanity.

Watch the video below!

An unusually curated gear list accompanies each song, unexpected layers reinforcing the monophonic skeletons with pacing basslines oscillating into warbling heartbeats. Mysterious soundscapes and grinding sweeps were teased from EMS synths, synonymous with and evocative of '60s BBC Radiophonic scoring and '70s Eno.

With All Things Being Equal, Sonic Boom once again offers us a new way to listen, with music that is textural, full of dimension, and conscious of its place in the galaxy.

$1 from every album sold will be donated to environmental advocacy organization Earth Island.

Related Articles View More Music Stories