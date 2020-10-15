Sonia De Los Santos Releases New Single ¡Fiesta, Fiesta!

To close out Hispanic Heritage Month.

Today, to close out Hispanic Heritage Month, Latin Grammy nominated family musician Sonia De Los Santos released her joyous new song ¡Fiesta, Fiesta!

¡Fiesta, Fiesta! is a celebration of life and a thank you letter dedicated to all the people who have inspired her musical journey. As Sonia tells the story of voyaging to New York and shares about her travels as an artist, she invites all to join her in looking back, encouraging us to be grateful for the years behind us.

¡Fiesta, Fiesta! was originally written for her original live show 'Fiesta con Sonia De Los Santos' that was commissioned by the New Victory Theater in New York City and which ran during the Spring of 2019. The song is in the rhythm of cumbia featuring Sonia's voice and guitar with her band and children, joined by instruments like: accordion, horns, congas, Afro-Colombian alegre drum, percussion and double bass.

Read a rough English translation of the autobiographical lyrics that share her story as an immigrant and as an artist.

LYRICS:

From a far away land, I came full of dreams

Crossed through the savanna, sharing my song

There are roads I have walked, and to all of those I've knownI dedicate the verses, that for them I've written

I came with my guitar all the way from Monterrey

Crossed rivers and mountains and up north I arrived

A winter welcomed me in New York

and from here I sing this Cumbia with love

To my friends; I am singing, we are playing everywhere

I go around the world on this journey

Collecting stories that I want to share with you

Drums are calling, with their beat they accompany us

Dance porro, move your skirt with your hat, dance this cumbia, hey

About Sonia De Los Santos:

Sonia was born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico and moved to NYC in 2007. After joining the Grammy award winning band Dan Zanes and Friends where she played music for young audiences across the globe she continued her work for families releasing 2 award winning family music albums of her own: In 2015 Mi Viaje: De Nuevo León to the New York Island (Parents' Choice Foundation Gold Award Winner) and 2019's ¡Alegría! for which she was nominated for a Latin Grammy and which was hailed by Billboard as the "Best Latin Children's Music". More at soniadelossantosmusic.com

