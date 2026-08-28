SongwritingWith:Soldiers to Release THE POWER OF BEING HEARD Album

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Non-profit SongwritingWith:Soldiers (SW:S) continues to share veterans' voices with a brand-new album, The Power of Being Heard, set to release November 6th ahead of Veterans Day. The 15-song project amplifies 24 veteran voices through music written and performed alongside hit songwriters including Erin Enderlin, Radney Foster, Will Kimbrough, Trent Willmon and many more. The album is available now for pre-add/save at https://sl.cmdshft.com/TPOBH.

'Every song on The Power of Being Heard shows that no one has to carry their story alone and that our service members' and their families' stories matter,' shares Kristin Starling, President, SongwritingWith:Soldiers. 'These are the voices of the veterans,service members and their families who trusted us to help them tell their story. Our hope is to create connections far beyond the retreat.'

The first eight tracks are available now on all streaming platforms.

The Power of Being Heard (November 6, 2026 release date) Tracklist

1. 'At Ease' - Will Kimbrough

4. 'Strumming Hand' - Maia Sharp

5. 'The One They Call' - Radney Foster and Kelly Willis

6. 'Hey Brother' - Mark Nesler

9. 'Grace' - Dylan Altman

12. 'Daddy's Son' - Jay Clementi ft. Brody Clementi

15. 'Funeral Detail' - Gary Nicholson

For veterans to be understood, they need to be heard. SongwritingWith:Soldiers' mission is to transform lives by using collaborative songwriting to build creativity, connections, and strengths. SW:S holds weekend retreats across the U.S. for veterans and their families from all conflicts. Since 2012, SW:S has connected with more than 7,000 veterans and military families, creating a safe and inspiring environment to share their experiences and co-create songs grounded in lived experience alongside professional songwriters.

These collaborations take place in a trusted, evidence-informed retreat program. The process invites participants to express what often goes unsaid—through a creative partnership that honors their words and experiences. This work is guided by multidisciplinary creative professionals including songwriters trained in SW:S' methodology and culture. A pilot study by Harvard/Massachusetts General Hospital found that the SW:S collaborative songwriting method may support reductions in symptoms of post-traumatic stress and depression, reinforcing the power of creative expression in trusted settings.

SongwritingWith:Soldiers says it is not just creating songs, but a deeper understanding of the veteran experience. It starts with providing a carefully crafted experience so participants can connect to themselves and others, and where songwriters can help shape their story into song. Once the song is created, SW:S provides ways for it to be heard beyond the writing session by veterans and non-veterans alike. With participant permission, many of these songs are shared—through performances, playlists, and public platforms—to build understanding, strengthen community, and amplify the voices of those who serve. To date, SW:S has engaged thousands of service members, veterans, and family members across the country. The organization's work has been featured by CBS Mornings, Good Morning America, SPIN, The New York Times, and more.

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