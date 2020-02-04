Song Suffragettes Announces First UK Tour

Nashville's acclaimed all-female singer-songwriter collective Song Suffragettes will be embarking on their first-ever international tour this April. It will feature Kalie Shorr and Candi Carpenter from the United States along with Vic Allen and Bellah Mae from the United Kingdom. Plus, in keeping with the Song Suffragettes' mission to always introduce new talent at every show, there will be an additional, local singer-songwriter performing with the women at every show. That additional talent will be announced.



In over five years, Song Suffragettes has become a Nashville music institution, known for combating widespread gender disparity throughout the music community. Through their weekly show at Nashville's The Listening Room Cafe, Song Suffragettes has showcased over 250 talented females, 16 of whom have gone on to receive record deals and more than 40 who have landed publishing deals. With massive press coverage from Forbes to the Washington Post, ELLE magazine said this about a Song Suffragettes show: "Their collective talent is palpable - chill-inducing." And Billboard magazine has called Song Suffragettes "Next-Gen Nashville...Shaking Up Music City".



Song Suffragettes' U.K. tour would not be possible without their presenting sponsors Radio Disney Country and C2C: Country to Country as well as tour promoter AEG Europe. In addition, the LSSW Group at J.P. Morgan Securities is a year-round financial supporter of Song Suffragettes. Throughout the Song Suffragettes' U.K. Tour, Radio Disney Country will allow fans to follow along on their socials and via their "Let The Girls Play" feature that spotlights Song Suffragettes weekly.

Song Suffragettes Tour Dates:

April 26 - Glasgow, Scotland - Òran Mór

April 27 - Nottingham, England - Glee Club

April 28 - Birmingham, England - Glee Club

April 29 - Manchester, England - Band On The Wall

April 30 - London, England - Bush Hall





