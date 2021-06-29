Song House Live Turns the Influencer House Trend into the World's Hottest Music Activation

Toss seven music influencers/artists into one luxury house for two months and create one breakneck music competition for a coveted record deal...and the possibilities are endless. There's no place like home, but there's no house like Song House Live.

So was the idea of music industry masterminds Billy Mann and Benton James in the Summer of 2020. In collaboration with Rainmaker Holding Group's Clay Pecorin, Russell Geyser, Jason Halio, and Zak Tanjeloff, that's what happens in Song House Live, which brings forward some of today's hottest influencers to live, collaborate, write, sing, rap, swim, meditate, endure pressures, share meals and personal spaces as they create content, record music, and compete to win that deal.

More of a non-stop activation than a "show," Song House features Alec Chambers, Caroline Carr, Attis, Diego Fragnaud, Tyler Brash, Olivia Boeyink, and Klondike Blonde in a swanky luxury mansion nestled on a 40-acre estate in upstate New York, complete with a natural lake, tennis court, swimming pool, and multiple recording studios. Each emerging talent, bringing their own 750k to 9MM+ fans on TikTok, will compete in musical challenges to write, record, and promote the songs they create.

Can they survive themed songwriting weeks, the cold feedback of disappointing data, heads-down editing sessions, and devious curveballs being thrown at them to keep them on their toes - all while cameras stream the experience 24/7 on YouTube? These finalists who make it through to the end of the eight-week competition will have the opportunity to move from aspirational artist to inspirational triumph as major label executives conspire with online fans on which artist wins it all.

The show features music production by producer/entrepreneur Kato On The Track, who has hit the Billboard charts five times, working with Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artists including Tyga, Joyner Lucas, Snoop Dogg, E40, B.o.B, Tory Lanez, K Camp, Hopsin, Jarren Benton, and more. Other hitmaker collaborators will appear throughout the Summer.

Mann, a Grammy winning hit producer/songwriter who has sold over 110 million albums, has the uncanny ability to identify early and develop global talents that include and vary from David Guetta, Teddy Geiger, Emma Stone, Alex Aiono, Pablo Alboran, TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio. He's also the longest standing collaborator of global pop superstar P!nk, with whom he has worked for nearly two decades. In addition to his entrepreneurial interests, he's held past C-suite roles as President of International and Chief Creative Officer of EMI Music Global as well as President of Creative at BMG North America.

James kicked off his career as a songwriter for artists and television. He produced alongside legends RedOne and Mutt Lang before discovering and signing Grammy-nominated hip-hop sensation Supah Mario, (Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez) and midwest legend K Stylis. As the former head of Urban A&R for Red Bull Songs, James signed K-so Jaynes, Mike Gazzo, TwhyXclusive and Jordan Douglas and worked with Grammy-winning artists including Trippie Redd, Drake, Wiz Khalifa, and Kelly Rowland.

Song House Live streams on YouTube daily with content rolling constantly on the @songhouselive account across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and more. Each of the influencers/contestants will also be posting content from the show on their own socials - reaching a combined total of over 16 million followers.