Something Corporate Announces New Year's Eve Shows For December 30th And 31st In Anaheim

Hot off their highly-anticipated reunion shows in Las Vegas last month, beloved early 2000s pop-punk band Something Corporate has announced two headlining New Year's Eve shows for Saturday, December 30th and Sunday, December 31st at City National Grove of Anaheim in Anaheim, California.

Tickets for the special “Two Nights with Something Corporate” shows, with special guest Winona Fighter, will be available exclusively through Ticketmaster's Ticket Request Program. Registration for pre-sale access is open now through November 13th at 12pm Pacific Time – PRESS HERE for more info and to sign up.

To help fans get tickets at the original prices and limit professional reseller activity, Something Corporate will use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange for resale. If needed, fans will be able to use the Exchange to resell tickets to other fans at the original price paid. All tickets for these shows will be mobile only and restricted from transfer.

There will be much to celebrate for the Orange County, California quintet at the year-end hometown shows as the five original members of Something Corporate – Andrew McMahon (vocals, piano), Josh Partington (guitar), Kevin “Clutch” Page (bass), Brian Ireland (drums), and William Tell (guitar) – recently took Sin City by storm.

The core bandmates performed their first headlining show together in 20 years at a sold-out House of Blues Las Vegas, which was also livestreamed via Veeps, and made a lasting impression on the main stage for the tens of thousands in attendance at the When We Were Young festival.

Adding to the specialness of the reunion shows, McMahon debuted a one-of-a-kind upright piano fully wrapped in Christie MicroTiles LED displaying images and lyrics from throughout the band's catalog, which will be front and center on New Year's Eve.

Something Corporate first formed in 1998 when its members were in high school and in a short period of time created quite the stir before going on hiatus in 2005. During its tenure, the highly adored SoCal band released multiple albums, including their major label debut, Leaving Through The Window, in 2002 via MCA Records/Drive-Thru Records, which premiered at the top of the Billboard Heatseekers Chart, and 2003's North, which entered the Billboard 200 at #24.

Something Corporate recently announced vinyl reissues for Leaving Through The Window and North (shipping later this year), which sold out instantly. During its heyday, the band toured extensively worldwide, including a summer on the Vans Warped Tour, graced the cover of Alternative Press magazine, and performed on late-night TV including an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Collectively, Something Corporate – hailed as “one of the most respected groups in the scene with their incredible hooks and emotionally transparent music” (Alternative Press) – has sold over 1 million total records. Prior to this year's shows, Something Corporate had been on an official 13-year hiatus, only performing together for a handful of special occasions during that time period.

Photo Credit: Connor Lenihan (@connorlenny)