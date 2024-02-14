Solomon Shares New Single 'Over'

Following a mission to “make music for you to cry/vibe to,” 25-year-old North Londoner SOLOMON is firmly established as a major next wave talent with high profile collaborators and fans such as BROCKHAMPTON, Ice Spice, Kojey Radical and Timbaland. Now, SOLOMON takes the next step by sharing his new single ‘over' (listen here).

‘over' finds SOLOMON purging the emotions that come with heartbreak into a cathartic confessional. Building from sparse acoustic guitar into punchy, R&B-tinged beats, ‘over' feels as intimate as a closely guarded secret while SOLOMON's versatile vocal is the star of the show. Switching effortlessly between soulful high notes, a whispered croon and staccato rhymes, every line that SOLOMON delivers feels like an authentic outpouring of emotion.

SOLOMON says: “A love song on Valentine's Day? Way too predictable! That's why I decided I'd go with an empowering bossa nova breakup song about being cheated on.”

Hailing from Kensal Rise, SOLOMON started playing guitar during early childhood and would often be the youngest performer at his local open mic night. After he started to write and produce his own songs in his teens, the attention around him was soon amplified, with a first flood of fascination on TikTok (his profile has now exceeded 18.5 million likes) - the springboard for his own artist career.

SOLOMON's music is more than the sum of his influences, but similarly far-reaching: think timeless singer-songwriters and modern icons alike including FINNEAS, John Mayer and Ed Sheeran. Early tracks such as ‘listen up' and ‘sore loser' achieved his first impact, while his Kojey Radical collab, ‘phases', the ‘FOR STARTERS EP' and his take on The Paper Kites' ‘Bloom' have all kept his momentum bubbling.

Moreover, BROCKHAMPTON sampled his track ‘robbery' for ‘LISTERINE', while Ice Spice drew upon ‘phases' for her own ‘On The Radar'. Yet for all those big moments, SOLOMON is also unafraid to showcase his creativity in skeletal form, as shown in the ‘VOICE MEMOS' set; an ever-growing playlist of short track snippets, designed to be sampled and remixed by other creatives.

Following on from a sold out headline show at London's Oslo last year, SOLOMON will tonight commence a North American tour as special guest to Pink Sweat$.

PINK SWEAT$ ACOUSTIC TOUR 2024

WITH SPECIAL GUEST SOLOMON

2/14 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

2/15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

2/16 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

2/17 – New York , NY – Gramercy Theatre

2/18 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

2/19 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

2/23 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

2/24 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market

2/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

2/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel