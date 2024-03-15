Solomon Shares His Cover of Thee Sacred Souls' 'Can I Call You Rose?'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer-songwriter-guitarist SOLOMON releases his cover of Thee Sacred Souls' "Can I Call You Rose?" Quickly building momentum on TikTok, having garnered over 200k creations, the cover showcases the 25-year-old North Londonder's honey-soaked vocals, and follows on from his recent track 'over' - a cathartic confessional that builds from sparse acoustic guitar into punchy, R&B-tinged beats.

Speaking of "Can I Call You Rose?", SOLOMON says - "I heard the sound a few times and found myself walking around singing it. I remember thinking: “oh this kinda suits my voice!” I only recorded the chorus at first but everyone's response kinda meant I had to finish it. I love how classic and timeless this song feels whilst still feeling refreshing."

Following a mission to “make music for you to cry/vibe to,” SOLOMON is firmly established as a major next wave talent with high profile collaborators and fans such as BROCKHAMPTON, Ice Spice, Kojey Radical and Timbaland. Hailing from Kensal Rise, SOLOMON started playing guitar during early childhood and would often be the youngest performer at his local open mic night. After he started to write and produce his own songs in his teens, the attention around him was soon amplified, with a first flood of fascination on TikTok (his profile has now exceeded 18.5 million likes) - the springboard for his own artist career.

SOLOMON's music is more than the sum of his influences, but similarly far-reaching: think timeless singer-songwriters and modern icons alike including FINNEAS, John Mayer and Ed Sheeran. Early tracks such as ‘listen up' and ‘sore loser' achieved his first impact, while his Kojey Radical collab, ‘phases', the ‘FOR STARTERS EP' and his take on The Paper Kites' ‘Bloom' have all kept his momentum bubbling.

Moreover, BROCKHAMPTON sampled his track ‘robbery' for ‘LISTERINE', while Ice Spice drew upon ‘phases' for her own ‘On The Radar'. Yet for all those big moments, SOLOMON is also unafraid to showcase his creativity in skeletal form, as shown in the ‘VOICE MEMOS' set; an ever-growing playlist of short track snippets, designed to be sampled and remixed by other creatives.